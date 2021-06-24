Cancel
Hanover, VA

9371 Kenna Way, Hanover, VA 23116

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare find in the prized Hanover County neighborhood of Crown Colony! This great home begins with a 2 story foyer that opens to living room and dining room. Family room with gas fireplace is next to a large eat in kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space with desk, island, pantry, and hardwood floors. There are front and rear staircases that lead to the second floor. The primary suite has private bath and walk in closet. 3 other bedrooms with large closets and a hallway with additional closets provide lots of storage space. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor, as well. There is a large walk up attic that completes any storage needs you may have! The outdoor living area includes a great fenced in back yard and deck along with a detached storage shed. Park comfortably on your wide paved driveway, on street parking, or your 2 car attached garage. Brand new roof installed 11/2020 and new hot water heater in 12/2020. All of this plus great Hanover schools, cul-de-sac lot, and only minutes from great shopping, restaurants, and interstate access. Don't miss this amazing house that won't last long!

