Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Young’s unwavering commitment to diving leads to second Olympics

By Bob Ferrante
theosceola.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatrina Young, an FSU diver from 2010-15, has qualified for her second Olympic Games. (photo courtesy Marc Lebryk / USA Diving) The road to the Olympics is a daily grind, often in solitude or with a coach observing. Few people see an athlete’s commitment that culminates in a few minutes every four years at an Olympic Games. And then there are times, during a pandemic, where your sport is diving and you can’t even find a pool.

theosceola.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katrina Young
Person
Ida Hulkko
Person
Phil Dalhausser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Diving#Seminoles#Hondruas#Canadian#Olympic Trials#All American#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
NCAA
News Break
FSU
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Coral Springs, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Coral Springs Diving Team members gain experience at Olympic Trials

While two members of the Coral Springs Diving Team came up short in their bids to land spots on the U.S. Diving team, they gained valuable experience. Kaylee Bishop, who at 14 was the youngest female in the U.S. Diving Olympic Trials competition, had a solid showing as she and her synchro partner Avery Worobel (Texas) finished seventh in the Synchronized Women 3-meter Springboard finals with a score of 702.90 recently at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Anniston, ALPosted by
Alt 101.7

Second Dual-Sport Athlete Commits to Saban

At noon on Independence Day, 4-star athlete Antonio Kite decided to commit to Nick Saban and the Tide for the coming 2022 recruiting class. Kite is listed as a 6-foot-1 athlete (ATH) out of Anniston High School in Anniston, Alabama, and was recruited by Alabama's receiving coach Holmon Wiggins. For the Bulldogs in the 2020-2021 season, however, Kite made significant contributions at safety and on offense as a receiver.
Eugene, ORJunction City Daily Union

JCHS's Young competes at Olympic trials

Junction City High School-grad and Olympic athlete Isiah Young finished fifth in 200-meters at the US Championship meet in Eugene, Oregon, Sunday night, missing out on a trip to his second-career Olympic games by two places. Young ran the 200-meter finals with a time of 20.03 and finished behind first-place...
Bloomington, INcity-countyobserver.com

No Blinking – Capobianco Confident About Olympic Diving Chances

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Andrew Capobianco could have blinked. He could have frozen under the national spotlight, and an Olympic dream would have vanished amid sloppy splashes from dives gone bad. Indiana’s junior didn’t, of course. Nerves, pressure, elite competition and stress from a year-long pandemic delay all merged in a...
Georgia Statewvsportsnow.com

2022 Georgia Defensive Lineman Zion Young Gives WVU Second Commitment of Day

West Virginia has landed its second commitment of the day, securing both visitors to Morgantown from the June 23rd official visits. After landing 2022 defensive end Aric Burton earlier Monday, 2022 defensive lineman Zion Young announced he committed to WVU via Twitter. Young (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) also had offers from Alabama State, Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Illinois, Middle Tennessee State, Southern University, Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.
Eugene, ORChaffee County Times

Finley qualifies for second Olympics

BVHS alumni Mason Finley is heading to his second Olympic Games. Finley won the competition to join the U.S. Olympic team at trials June 25, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. The former Demon threw a winning discus toss of 216 feet, 11 inches. Finley graduated from BVHS in 2009,...
Southlake, TXPosted by
WFAA

Southlake Carroll grad heading to Tokyo Olympics, diving on Team USA

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Southlake Carroll graduate Hailey Hernandez is the youngest female diver going to Tokyo for Team USA at age 18. “Just to be able to compete against the best in the country and come out knowing that I qualified for the Olympics: I’m so proud of myself to know that all the hard work and time that I put in has paid off,” said Hernandez.
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Auburn S&D alum Julie Meynen makes second Olympic Games

AUBURN, Ala. – Julie Meynen is headed to Tokyo. The former Auburn swimmer received an email from FINA over the weekend, confirming her qualification to the 2020 Summer Olympics where she will represent her home country of Luxembourg. Meynen's 50 freestyle time (24.78) from the FINA World Championships in 2019...
College Station, TXkagstv.com

Young Named to Jamaican Olympic Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field’s Charokee Young has been named to Team Jamaica qualifying her for the Tokyo Olympics, the Jamaica Olympic Association announced. Young, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, was named to Team Jamaica as a member of the 4x400m mixed relay pool. At the...
TennisFrankfort Times

Barty commits to Australia's tennis team for Tokyo Olympics

SYDNEY (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty is set to lead Australia’s 11-member tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian squad was announced Tuesday, hours before Barty’s scheduled first-round match at Wimbledon against Carla Suárez Navarro.
Canton, MIWREG

Olympian Allison Schmitt: ‘Amazing honor’ to be Team USA captain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Allison Schmitt has been named captain of the USA swimming team. “It’s an amazing honor,” Schmitt, of Canton, Michigan, said during a Zoom interview from Hawaii, where she’s training. “I’m going to carry that title with pride, but like I told the girls, that doesn’t make me any more special or put me on a pedestal; we’re all Team USA and we’re going for the same goals. And so I’m just excited to be a part of this team.”
MLBMorgan Hill Times

Aidan Keenan’s rapid rise leads to verbal commitment to Cal

When Aidan Keenan’s older brother Tyler committed to play baseball at Sacramento State in August 2019, it gave him some added inspiration to start grinding everyday. From that moment to early 2021, Keenan hit a growth spurt, got in the weight room, gained 40 pounds and started pumping out 90 mph fastballs. When one of Aidan’s dream schools—Cal Berkeley—made an offer last November, he talked it over with his family before making a verbal commitment to the Pac-12 school.
WorldWSLS

Hokie alum dives head first into Tokyo Olympics for Team Hong Kong

A Hokie alum is diving into a pool of dreams as he swims for team Hong Kong in the summer Olympics. 24-year-old Ian Ho will swim in the 50-meter freestyle later this month. Ho graduated from Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech, where he swam for the Hokies from 2015 to 2019.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Jin Young Ko leads in Texas after losing No. 1 spot in women’s ranking

THE COLONY, Texas — Her nearly two-year run at No. 1 in the women’s world golf ranking over, Jin Young Ko was back on top Thursday in the Volunteers of America Classic. Ko shot an 8-under 63 in hot conditions at Old American to take a one-stroke lead over fellow South Korean major champions and area residents In Gee Chun and Jeongeun Lee6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy