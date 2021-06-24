Young’s unwavering commitment to diving leads to second Olympics
Katrina Young, an FSU diver from 2010-15, has qualified for her second Olympic Games. (photo courtesy Marc Lebryk / USA Diving) The road to the Olympics is a daily grind, often in solitude or with a coach observing. Few people see an athlete’s commitment that culminates in a few minutes every four years at an Olympic Games. And then there are times, during a pandemic, where your sport is diving and you can’t even find a pool.theosceola.com
