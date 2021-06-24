Recruiting: FSU’s official visit weekend heavy on offensive linemen
Jaylen Early is visiting FSU this weekend. (photo courtesy 247Sports) FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have been very busy through the first three and a half weeks of June. They have hosted no fewer than 10 high school football camps since June 5 and have seen dozens of high-profile prospects visit campus unofficially. However, this weekend may be the most important weekend of the month with eight recruits headed to campus for their official visits with FSU including five offensive linemen.theosceola.com
