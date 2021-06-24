Binance Assists in Taking Down $500M Cybercriminal Ring
Binance have announced they were part of a successful investigation into cybercriminals laundering ransomware profits. Authorities in Ukraine have announced they had arrested a group of individuals that were working as part of a ransomware gang nicknamed FANCYCAT. The gang has been wreaking havoc globally by hacking and extorting money from multiple victims so far in 2021. The individuals arrested were responsible for cashing out the wallets and laundering funds for the criminals.beincrypto.com
