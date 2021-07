This week saw June give way to July, with another month of much-anticipated music in the offing. Before we get into our new release recommendations for this first New Music Friday of July, we’re looking back at the best tracks of the past seven days, including one of three new singles from Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s Big Red Machine, a banger (in more ways than one) from Shygirl and slowthai, a standout from Turnstile’s surprise-released EP and more. Find 10 of your new favorite tracks below.