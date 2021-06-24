Amid awards for biometrics providers, Marinus Analytics takes cash prize
With a series of competitions concluding and hardware being handed out at events, BIO-key has picked up an award for its PortalGuard IAM platform and added a new feature, while Marinus Analytics has been awarded a cash prize for its AI technology. Jumio and Incode have been awarded for their biometric platforms, BioCatch has been declared a leader in its field, Sensory and BioConnect have been honored, and Socure has made the Fintech 50.www.biometricupdate.com