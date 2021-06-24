Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Republican-sponsored bill would require SC teens to have parent's permission for COVID-19 shot

WLTX.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teenagers in South Carolina may soon need a parent's permission to get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a new bill that's moving through the state senate. Sen. Brian Adams, the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 838, says the goal is to prevent school districts from vaccinating kids without parents' consent but critics say it will prevent some teenagers from getting the vaccine.

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Society
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Republican#Senate Bill#Sc#House#Wake Up Charlotte#Spotify#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Posted by
Reuters

Musk set to take stand for second day in trial over SolarCity deal

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will return to the witness stand on Tuesday for a second day to defend Tesla Inc's $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity in 2016, a deal that shareholders say benefited the CEO at the electric vehicle maker's expense. The lawsuit by union pension...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Swashbuckling billionaire Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship Sunday, bringing astro-tourism a step closer to reality and beating out his exceedingly richer rival Jeff Bezos. The nearly 71-year-old Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space-tourism company reached...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...
Posted by
CNN

Biden to make 'moral case' for voting rights in major speech Tuesday

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden will make "the moral case" for voting rights in a highly anticipated speech on Tuesday centered around protecting ballot access in the face of "authoritarian and anti-American" restrictions, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. Biden will use his remarks in Philadelphia "to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy