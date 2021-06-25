Melcher-Dallas Baseball and Softball Shut Out Moulton-Udell

Melcher-Dallas’ baseball squad shut out Moulton-Udell in a Bluegrass Conference road matchup, 11-0, while the softball squad won 18-0. The Saints’ baseball squad scored in every inning, including three runs in the third and fifth innings. Cole Metz had another big day at the plate, finishing three for three with three RBIs. Steven Krpan picked up the win on the mound, surrendering just two hits in five innings of work. With the win, Melcher-Dallas climbs back to .500 with a 9-9 record.