Cave City, KY

Cave City: Fireworks days and hours set; provides land for development near industrial park

By Henry Royse
wcluradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a special called session Tuesday the Cave City Council established dates and times for shooting fireworks in Cave City. Citizens can start shooting fireworks on July 1st on the following schedule: July 1,2,3rd, 5th 6th and 7th fireworks can be shot between 12 noon and 10 pm. On Independence Day the hours are increased to between 12 noon until 11:30 pm. And the ordinance also establishes New Years Eve fireworks hours from 11 pm until 12:30 am on New Year’s Day. No fireworks will be allowed any other dates without a 25-dollar permit being obtained from the Fire department which would be good for a 4 hour window. Mayor Dewayne Hatcher reminded the council that state law requires fireworks must be fired at least 200 feet from any type of structure.

