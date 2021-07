This is part three of a series on America's crumbling infrastructure and the implications on Americans' lives nationwide. Click here for parts one and two. A line of monumental concrete pillars marches over the sun-parched grass. Bricks and spare girders are piled round their feet, alongside giant metal tubes used to pour their material. On their shoulders rides a 3,700-foot-long viaduct, hung with a sign reading "5,000 WORKERS AND COUNTING", which will one day carry California's new high speed rail line across three roads and a state highway. The viaduct will be finished soon, but the first passengers may take another decade.