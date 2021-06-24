Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Right Now Is The Best Time To Become An Illinois Certified Official

By Joe Dredge
Posted by 
97ZOK
97ZOK
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you or someone you know ever wanted to officiate high school football in Illinois, there's no better time than right now to make it happen. The number of officials for youth sports is rapidly dwindling all over the country and especially right here in Illinois. The need for officials is at an all-time high and the IHSA and the Inter-Athletic Council of Officials (IACO) are putting a program to make it as easy as possible to put on the stripes when football season rolls around this fall.

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Youth Sports#American Football#Ihsa#Iaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

What You Should Know After Illinois’ First $1M Vaccine Lottery Drawing

Illinois State officials held the first $1 million vaccine lottery drawing last week. Find out who won and when the next drawing will be held. If this is the first you're hearing of this big money drawing in Illinois for those that are vaccinated, congratulations. There could be some big money in your future, just for protecting yourself from the COVID-19 virus.
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

DONUT ALERT! Illinois’ Edwards Orchard Announces 2021 Season Opener

Sometimes you over hear a date for something you tell yourself to remember for late, other dates get put on the calendar immediately. This is on of those dates. There a very few things like a Fall day spent picking your own apples in an Illinois orchard. We're blessed to have many in northern Illinois. One of the most popular orchard destinations in the state is Edwards Apple Orchard. Edwards operates two locations in the area, 7061 Centerville Rd, Poplar Grove and Edwards West on Cemetery Road in Winnebago.
PoliticsPosted by
97ZOK

1st Legal Weed Lounge Opens In Illinois & Could Be Game Changer

A game-changer for Illinois could be the opening of the first marijuana lounge in the state. Illinois does have legal recreational cannabis but even so, some of the laws are restrictive. For Instance, you can purchase weed at a dispensary but you can not smoke it there. You have to take it back to the comforts of your own home.
Roscoe, ILPosted by
97ZOK

Mud Volleyball is Officially Taking Over Roscoe This August

'Getting back to normal,' includes the return of a messy day in Roscoe this August. I'm positive I've told this story one million times but I will keep telling it, because, well, it's about the mud volleyball tournament. I played in this Roscoe Mud Volleyball tournament twice before I ever...

Comments / 0

Community Policy