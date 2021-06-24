And all for the want of an Apple TV remote

This is the story of how the new Apple TV remote cost me hundreds of dollars, but in a good way. We were happy earlier this month to take delivery of a new Apple TV 4K, to replace one that I had given to my daughter when she returned to college last fall. (I thought a new model might have been imminent—oops.) And along with that new Apple TV box came a new remote, which has earned a lot of praise for not being the old Apple TV Siri Remote.