One of the biggest news about Windows 11 that caught the masses’ attention is its promised ability to run Android apps. Of course, the devil is in the details, as they say, and those details are slowly trickling in to paint a more complete and more complicated story. On the one hand, it seems that Microsoft won’t be closing off its reported “Windows Subsystem for Android”. On the other hand, the ability to sideload Android apps could also put Windows itself at risk in the long run, both technically and legally.