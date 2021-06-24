Cancel
Green River, UT

John Wesley Powell River History Museum to Offer K-12 Educator Professional Development Workshop

By DJ Majesty
kzmu.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate of event: Friday, July 16, 2021 8:00am to 5:00pm. Location: John Wesley Powell River History Museum, 1765 E Main Street, Green River, UT 84525. The John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River will offer a free professional development workshop for Utah K-12 teachers on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Project Archaeology: Investigating Rock Art workshop will allow participants to explore how archaeologists study rock art to understand past cultures. Through hands-on activities, expert presentations, and a field trip, teachers will walk away with special tools to enhance their classroom teaching in the areas of social studies, art, and more.

www.kzmu.org
