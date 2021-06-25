Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

French woman convicted of killing ‘monster’ abuser, set free

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUIGM_0aews1Wn00

CHALON-SUR-SAONE, France (AP) — A French mother of four was sentenced to one year in prison Friday for killing her husband after decades of sexual, physical and psychological abuse starting when she was an adolescent. The verdict allows her to walk free, as she has already served time in preventive detention.

The case had drawn broad attention and support for the defendant amid a national reckoning with long-held taboos around domestic abuse.

Valerie Bacot, 40, has admitted to shooting Daniel Polette dead in 2016. Polette was her stepfather, who later married her and forced her into prostitution.

A jury in Chalon-sur-Saone, central France, found Bacot guilty of the murder. She was sentenced to one year in prison and a three-year suspended sentence.

The prosecutor had earlier requested that Bacot should not be sent to prison, saying he didn’t consider her a danger to society.

The trial showed the degree of control and influence Polette — 25 years Bacot’s senior — had over her.

“Yes, I killed him but if I had not done it, my children would have,” Bacot said.

Polette arrived in Bacot’s life in 1992 as her mother’s companion. A few months later, she said, the sexual abuse started. She was 12 when he began raping her, Bacot said.

Polette’s sisters reached out to a social worker and he was arrested in 1995 and convicted of sexual assaults, spending two years in prison.

Afterward, Polette returned to the family home and started abusing Bacot again.

“When he came back, he said he would leave me alone. My mother had forgiven him. But it started again. Following a rape I got pregnant,” Bacot said. She was 17 at the time.

Her mother threw her out of the house and she started living with Polette, whom she described as having total control over her life.

He did not allow her to work or use contraception. She had three other children.

“He was beating me, slaps then punches, he throttled me. He was beating and then things were going better,” she said, adding he also threatened her with a handgun.

In 2002, he forced her into prostitution, still controlling all of her actions.

In March 2016, following a violent prostitution-related situation, she shot Polette with the gun. Her children helped her bury the body, an act for which they were given suspended prison sentences.

Bacot was arrested by police the following year and imprisoned, before being released under judicial supervision in 2018 pending trial.

The psychologist who examined her said the protection of her children was key in Bacot’s reaction. In 2016, she feared Polette would assault her 14-year old daughter and force her into prostitution.

A petition in favor of Bacot has gathered over 710,000 signatures.

Family members came to the court to say they don’t regret Polette’s death. His brother and sisters described him as a “monster.”

“The person I thank the most in the world is Valerie, because she killed him. She did what I should have done for a long time,” said Polette’s sister, 59. She said he raped her when she was 12.

Dr. Denis Prieur, a psychiatrist, said that at the time of the domestic abuse, Bacot no longer had free will. “She was not able to turn to the law (for assistance) because her husband was always there.”

Now, “she has become somebody” and is not “a thing” anymore, he said.

Bacot’s case echoes that of another French woman, Jacqueline Sauvage, who was convicted of shooting and killing her allegedly violent husband. Sauvage was granted a presidential pardon in 2016, allowing her to get out of prison.

Sauvage had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband three times in the back with a hunting rifle in 2012. During the trial, she said her husband had beaten her for 47 years. The couple’s adult daughters also said he had abused them.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically name victims of extremely severe abuse, but Bacot — like Sauvage — has told her story publicly.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

503K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Abuse#Shooting#Prostitution#Domestic Abuse#French#Chalon Sur Saone#Ap#Chalon Sur Saone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Related
Public SafetyAOL Corp

UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman Sarah Everard, who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Dayton man convicted of killing a mother in front of their child

A jury convicted of a Dayton man of murder Thursday evening in the killing of his child’s mother which took place in front of their 4-year-old son. Gregory E. Blanton, 34, was found guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of murder, felonious assault and endangering children. Explore‘Nothing but rage’:...
Murray County, GAWrcbtv.com

Dalton woman convicted in child molestation case

The Murray County jury of 8 men and 4 women found Sherwood guilty after 30 minutes of deliberation before Senior Judge Larry Salmon. Wednesday, a Dalton woman was convicted for multiple counts related to child molestation. Linda Sherwood, 46, was convicted by a Murray County jury of two counts of...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

Mastermind in 2016 killing of Honduran activist convicted

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — (AP) — A Honduran man was convicted of homicide Monday in the 2016 killing of Berta Cáceres, a prize-winning environmental and Indigenous rights defender. After a three-month trial, the court unanimously found Roberto David Castillo Mejía guilty of participating in the killing of Cáceres, a member of...
Public Safetyenergy941.com

Bill Cosby Is A Free Man After Conviction Overturned

Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction. The court agreed with a previous prosecutor that prevented Cosby from being charged in the case. The court said the prosecution’s decision not to charge him allowed for Cosby to speak freely in a lawsuit against him and that testimony...
Indio, CAmynewsla.com

Preliminary Hearing Date Set for Felon Accused of Killing Woman in Indio

A Sept. 3 preliminary hearing date was confirmed Thursday for a felon accused of fatally beating a woman in Indio. Edwardo Alvarez, 40, was arrested last October on suspicion of killing 32-year-old Madeleine Gutierrez of Indio at a condominium complex in the 47-300 block of Monroe Street. Alvarez is charged...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Retrial Set for Man Charged With Killing Woman and 2 Kids in Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) — A retrial is set for the man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her two children in July of 2019. A mistrial was declared in the first trial of Marvin Escobar-Orellana last year. He will stand trial again on December 13th for the first-degree murders of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Alvarado-Flores and five-year-old Ever Mejia-Flores in a duplex both families shared. Court documents show he admitted to shooting Flores-Rodriguez, but he claims she shot and killed her children and he was acting in self-defense. His wife testified that she saw Escobar-Orellana shoot Flores-Rodriguez in the head. But the jury was unable to agree on a verdict in the children’s murders.
Nebraska Statewcn247.com

Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A three-judge panel has begun hearing evidence to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe, a clerk at a Menards hardware store in Lincoln. Boswell’s boyfriend during the slaying, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body. Authorities say Boswell lured the 24-year-old Loofe to her death through the dating app Tinder.
Philadelphia, PAFort Worth Star-Telegram

Police: Man killed, woman injured in deliberately set fire

A man was killed and a female neighbor was injured in a fire in a south Philadelphia home that investigators said was deliberately set, authorities said. Police said the male victim was found inside the home after the blaze was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The man wasn't immediately identified, police said.
Public SafetyWRAL

London police officer pleads guilty to murder of Sarah Everard

CNN — A Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering marketing executive Sarah Everard, whose disappearance while walking home in London prompted an outpouring across social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment. Wayne Couzens, a serving police constable whose "primary role was uniformed...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

11 people convicted of cyberbullying French teen who criticized Islam

A French court convicted 11 people of cyberbullying a teen who criticized Islam on her social media accounts on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. Eleven of the 13 defendants were convicted and sentenced to four to six months of suspended prison time and fined more than $1,700 each, according to the wire service. Each of the defendants came from various backgrounds and religions, according to AP.
WorldNPR

A Man Was Executed For An Alleged Crime When He Was A Teen. More Saudis Could Follow

Six years ago, Saudi Arabian authorities arrested Mustafa Hashem al-Darwish and charged him with attending anti-government protests years earlier, when he was 17. According to Reprieve, a U.K. nonprofit that investigates human rights abuses, a court found al-Darwish guilty and sentenced him to death, despite the fact that he was a minor at the time he allegedly attended the protests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy