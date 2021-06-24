Legacies Season 4: Everything We Know

With only two episodes to go on the seventh season of The CW's The Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team at least have an idea who the Godspeed drones are after- the "prime" August Heart (Karan Oberoi), who gets his memory back just in time for Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) to have an impromptu "family reunion" with XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher). And that's where things left off heading into this week's episode, "Heart of the Matter, Part 1." As the Godspeed war inches closer and closer to consuming all of Central City, the Allen family will have to face off with a shocking secret- all of which you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter. Oh, and about that promo? Looks like someone by the name of John Wesley Shipp will be making an appearance before the season wraps.