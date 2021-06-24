Legacies Season 4: Everything We Know
‘Legacies’ is a supernatural series set in the same universe as ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and its spin-off ‘The Originals.’ The show follows Hope Mikaelson, who is an unusual tribrid of powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where supernatural beings come to hone their abilities and gain control over their impulses. Created by Julie Plec, the fantasy drama originally released on October 25, 2018.thecinemaholic.com
Comments / 0