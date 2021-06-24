Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Legacies Season 4: Everything We Know

By Prerna Singh
thecinemaholic.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Legacies’ is a supernatural series set in the same universe as ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and its spin-off ‘The Originals.’ The show follows Hope Mikaelson, who is an unusual tribrid of powerful vampire, werewolf, and witch bloodlines. Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where supernatural beings come to hone their abilities and gain control over their impulses. Created by Julie Plec, the fantasy drama originally released on October 25, 2018.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candice King
Person
Nick Fink
Person
Kaylee Bryant
Person
Zach Roerig
Person
Jenny Boyd
Person
Julie Plec
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw#The Cw Television Network#Lizzie Josie Kaleb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Lifetime’s A Date With Danger: Everything We Know

‘A Date With Danger’ by Lifetime is a thriller film that revolves around Nikki, a single mother who moves to a new town for a fresh start. She befriends Liz, another single mother, and even starts dating Gavin. Finally, it feels like things are looking up for her. But little does she know that her life will never be the same when Liz goes missing. Additionally, Nikki begins to realize that Gavin might not be the person he portrays himself to be. You must be curious to know more about this movie, so here is all the information you are looking for!
TV SeriesVice

Everything we know about American Horror Stories

It’s been nearly two years since the last season of the twisted camp TV series American Horror Story. However, before season 10 airs later this summer, a new trailer has dropped for the spin-off show American Horror Stories, set to premiere next week, on 15 July. With sixteen hour-long episodes, the show will bring new horrors, places and characters to the universe as well as the return of the most sinister aspects of the franchise’s lore. We also have the debut of Kaia Gerber whose character promises to be queer and sinister, and Paris Jackson in her return to the genre after Scream (2019). As we gear up for a summer of horror, here’s everything you need to know about American Horror Stories. Where you can watch it, who’s in it, and, most importantly, is Sarah Paulson returning?
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

American Ultra Sequel: Everything We Know

Helmed by Nima Nourizadeh, ‘American Ultra’ is a roller-coaster ride of a bizarre cinematic journey. Partly a stoner comedy, partly CIA mystery thriller, and partly a romance drama, the film integrally blends fun and seriousness. The premise includes a government conspiracy and a stoner who comes to know of the fact that he holds special powers. Beginning as a delusion, the comedic dystopia of the film gets all too real after a while. While the film is a bit all over the place, it has the potential to cater to diverse genre fans. And with a star-studded cast ensemble comprising Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, and Topher Grace in the central roles, this is a film that you can rely on to empty your popcorn buckets. But after watching the film in its entirety, some of you may be asking around for the prospects of a sequel. If you believe that the film needs a follow-up, let us probe deeper into the matter.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 E01 Director/Writers Revealed & More!

While we would normally be using this time to look ahead to the next episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 (which we'll get to in a minute), this time we're looking ahead to next season- and we have co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu as well as the show's writers to thank for giving the info we needed. We're happy to report that S07E01 is named "The Bullet Blondes" (written by James Egan & Ray Utarnachitt and directed by Kevin Mock) began shooting on Monday and now Day 1 of filming is officially in the can.
TV SeriesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Everything We Know About ‘Love Island USA’ Season 3: How to Watch, Where to Stream and More

If you’re a dating reality show junkie, you’re going to love this. Love Island USA season 3 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 7. The show combines reality faves like Bachelor in Paradise and Ex on the Beach, with couples fighting to win money by being the strongest union at the end. Contestants can switch partners, send others home and compete in fun challenges to advance to the next week, all while trying to find The One. Fans of the British show (which also has iterations in Australia and Germany) were certainly thrilled to get a version right here in the USA in 2019, but there are still a lot of question marks. Keep scrolling to learn what we know about Love Island USA season 3 so far.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What is the new monster from the second season of The Witcher shown at WitcherCon? We tell you everything we know

The cast of The Witcher offered us a little hint during WitcherCon about a new monster that will appear in the second season of the series: a Leshy. During the panel dedicated to the series, several members of the cast chatted about different aspects of the characters and showed a brief preview of a new creature, which actor Paul Bullion (Lambert) identified as a Leshy, who lives in the forest. A short and haunting video showed what appeared to be a long, clawed hand in the shape of a tree branch sitting on a table, although since much of the body is made of tree branches, it is possible that this is a piece of the beast. already dead … or not.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Helluva Boss Episode 6: Everything We Know

Released in April 2021, ‘Helluva Boss’ episode 5 is an exciting and hilarious episode of the animated comedy series that expands on the show’s lore while also furthering the complex narrative. Blitzo and his IMP employees arrive in Wrath for the Harvest Moon Festival. It’s all fun and games until they discover Striker’s nefarious plan to assassinate Stolas. Folks looking to catch up on the episode can find a detailed summary in the recap section. However, let’s first take a look at what lies in store for Blitzo and the IMP in ‘Helluva Boss’ episode 6.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 6, Episode 10: Bad Blood TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6, Episode 10: Bad Blood TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview Released

The CW has released the preview for "Heart of the Matter, Part 2", the final episode of Season 7 of The Flash. The episode is the second part and conclusion of the story begun in this week's "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" which saw Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) children from the future, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher) arrive in the present to help with the threat of Godspeed. As this week's episode soon established, Godspeed isn't just a threat to Central City; the speedster is a very personal threat for the West-Allen family and it will take all of them to stop Godspeed before it is too late.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Flash Season 7 E17 Preview: Future Family Reunion; Shipp Sighting

With only two episodes to go on the seventh season of The CW's The Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team at least have an idea who the Godspeed drones are after- the "prime" August Heart (Karan Oberoi), who gets his memory back just in time for Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) to have an impromptu "family reunion" with XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (Jordan Fisher). And that's where things left off heading into this week's episode, "Heart of the Matter, Part 1." As the Godspeed war inches closer and closer to consuming all of Central City, the Allen family will have to face off with a shocking secret- all of which you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter. Oh, and about that promo? Looks like someone by the name of John Wesley Shipp will be making an appearance before the season wraps.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Diary of a Future President Season 2 Date & Sneak Peek

The second season of Diary of a Future President is set to premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, August 18 with all ten episodes available for binge-worthy streaming. Continuing the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed as she enters the seventh grade and recounted through excerpts from 13-year-old Elena’s diary, this coming-of-age series follows Elena through the ups and downs of middle school which sets her on the path to becoming the President of the United States.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

All American season 3 episode 19 (finale) spoilers: Secrets revealed…

Next week on All American season 3 episode 19, everything is hitting the proverbial fan. After all, the next new episode entitled “Surviving the Times” is the season finale! This is a chance to see the culmination of what Spencer’s been building to throughout most of the year and at first, everything seems to be going all right.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Grown-ish Season 4 Episode 2: What to Expect?

In the first episode of ‘Grown-ish’ season 4, Zoey is living her best life with boyfriend Aaron, but later, the group gathers for a tequila night, which ends up being a super intense tell-all session. Past issues and conflicts rise to the surface as Zoey tries to diffuse the tension. To know what happens next, you can check out the recap for the season premiere. Now, here’s everything you need to know about the second episode!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

David Harbour Reveals More About Stranger Things Season 5

We’ve had a long wait for the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, with the hit series having been affected by delays thanks to COVID-19. David Harbour, who can currently be seen in Black Widow, has been regularly sharing updates over the past few months about how shooting is going. The performer has now teased a future season 5, despite a lack of official confirmation by the streaming giant.
Comicsthecinemaholic.com

One Piece Episode 983 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 983, titled ‘The Samurai Warriors’ Earnestness! The Straw Hats Land at Onigashima!’, is set to release on July 18, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy