Godzilla Singular Point Season 2: Everything We Know
‘Godzilla Singular Point’ is an original science fiction anime series that takes place in the year 2030. Genius young engineer Yun Arikawa is employed at the local jack-of-all-trades shop Otaki Factory. While visiting a remote and abandoned house to investigate some odd noises, he hears a song in an unknown language. Meanwhile, Mei Kamino, a science major involved in the studies of imaginary creatures, comes to the Misakioku Radio Observatory on the behest of her professor to investigate a “special signal,” which turns out to be the same song that Yun hears. As kaiju begin to appear all over the world, Mei and Yun discover that the song might be the reason behind it.thecinemaholic.com