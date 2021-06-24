Godzilla Singular Point Season 2: Everything We Know

Helmed by Nima Nourizadeh, ‘American Ultra’ is a roller-coaster ride of a bizarre cinematic journey. Partly a stoner comedy, partly CIA mystery thriller, and partly a romance drama, the film integrally blends fun and seriousness. The premise includes a government conspiracy and a stoner who comes to know of the fact that he holds special powers. Beginning as a delusion, the comedic dystopia of the film gets all too real after a while. While the film is a bit all over the place, it has the potential to cater to diverse genre fans. And with a star-studded cast ensemble comprising Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, and Topher Grace in the central roles, this is a film that you can rely on to empty your popcorn buckets. But after watching the film in its entirety, some of you may be asking around for the prospects of a sequel. If you believe that the film needs a follow-up, let us probe deeper into the matter.