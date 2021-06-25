Private equity firm to increase offer for UDG Healthcare to £2.7bn

The Flipkart Group announced that it has raised US$ 3.6 billion in funding as it continues to grow and advance the digital commerce ecosystem in India. The fundraise demonstrated significant interest from global investors, including sovereign funds, private equity and crossovers in addition to Walmart. This round of funding was led by financial investors GIC Private Limited, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Walmart, along with investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and marquee investors Tencent Holdings Limited, Willoughby Capital, Antara Capital, Franklin Templeton, and Tiger Global Management. The investment values the Group at US$ 37.6 billion post-money.