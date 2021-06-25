Private equity firm to increase offer for UDG Healthcare to £2.7bn

The world of private equity can be a bit intimidating for retail investors, as it's an area of capital markets that doesn’t get much exposure in the media. A lot of this has to do with the fact that private equity funds are typically only available to accredited investors that are willing to invest $250,000 or more. That means the average retail investor does not have deep enough pockets to participate. With that said, there are several private equity stocks that investors can buy to take advantage of this complex and lucrative area of finance.