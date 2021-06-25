Cancel
Private equity firm to increase offer for UDG Healthcare to £2.7bn

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is to increase its offer for Dublin-based UDG Healthcare to £2.7bn, in the latest swoop by a private equity firm on a London-listed company. CD&R, which is also seeking to take over the UK supermarket chain Morrisons, is “considering a new and final...

Businessswfinstitute.org

Flipkart Raises $3.6 Billion, Sovereign Wealth Funds Back

The Flipkart Group announced that it has raised US$ 3.6 billion in funding as it continues to grow and advance the digital commerce ecosystem in India. The fundraise demonstrated significant interest from global investors, including sovereign funds, private equity and crossovers in addition to Walmart. This round of funding was led by financial investors GIC Private Limited, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Walmart, along with investments from sovereign funds DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and marquee investors Tencent Holdings Limited, Willoughby Capital, Antara Capital, Franklin Templeton, and Tiger Global Management. The investment values the Group at US$ 37.6 billion post-money.
BusinessThe Guardian

Rothermere readies £810m bid to take Daily Mail owner private

Lord Rothermere is considering taking the Daily Mail private in a deal that could value the newspaper group at £810m. The Rothermere family has put forward a potential offer that would involve buying about 70% of the Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) group that it does not already own. The move would give Rothermere, who is also chairman of the group, full control of DMGT and take the company off the stock exchange.
Businessshankennewsdaily.com

Exclusive: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Sold To Private Equity Firm Sycamore Partners For $1.2 Billion

One of the largest winemakers in the U.S. is set to change hands. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, a driving force behind the development of the Washington wine category over the past few decades, is being sold by corporate parent Altria to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners in a deal worth $1.2 billion. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to obtaining financing and other customary closing conditions.
Businessmoneyweek.com

British fintech Wise has hit the market. Should you invest?

British fintech Wise (LSE: WISE) – formerly known as Transferwise – went public on Wednesday through a direct listing which valued the company at almost £9bn. Wise ditched the traditional initial public offering (IPO) process and opted for a direct listing. So shares were able to start trading immediately. They opened at 800p and ended the day 10% higher at 880p.
Businesstheregistrysf.com

CPP & Greystar Form $1.2 Billion U.S. Life Sciences Development Joint Venture

Toronto, CANADA (July 8, 2021) – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (Greystar), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, have formed a new joint venture to pursue life science real estate development opportunities in target markets in the United States.
Marketsinvesting.com

3 Private Equity Stocks To Buy Now

The world of private equity can be a bit intimidating for retail investors, as it's an area of capital markets that doesn’t get much exposure in the media. A lot of this has to do with the fact that private equity funds are typically only available to accredited investors that are willing to invest $250,000 or more. That means the average retail investor does not have deep enough pockets to participate. With that said, there are several private equity stocks that investors can buy to take advantage of this complex and lucrative area of finance.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Credit Suisse promotes Hu to China chief executive

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Janice Hu to become its China chief executive, according to a statement from the bank on Friday. Hu will replace Zhenyi Tang who has taken a job out of financial services, the bank said, without identifying where he was going. Tang was appointed to the job two years ago from CLSA.
El Segundo, CAdcvelocity.com

Private equity firm pays $6.6 billion to buy Stamps.com

Online postage and shipping software provider Stamps.com Inc. will be acquired for $6.6 billion by Thoma Bravo LLC, a private equity firm with a history of software investments, the companies said today. The deal will convert stamps.com from a publicly traded firm into a private company and will allow it...
EconomyUS News and World Report

The Top 10 Largest Private Equity Firms in the World

Private equity firms have come out of the pandemic red-hot, inking more than 2,300 deals in the first five months of 2021, an increase of 21.9% from the same period last year. A combination of historically low interest rates and record levels of fundraising has sent private equity investors racing to source deals – in fact, according to a recent survey conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, only 7% of private equity investors expect the investment landscape to deteriorate in the coming months. But who are these private equity firms and how do they make their money?
Worldmoneyweek.com

Japan wakes up to private equity

Private-equity investors spy bargains in Japan, says Jacky Wong in The Wall Street Journal. Private-equity funds invest in private companies or buy out publicly listed ones. Fund managers have been amassing a war chest. “Total assets under management in Japan-focused private equity amounted to $35bn as of September last year......
EconomyHousing Wire

Tax & flood vendor Lereta acquired by private equity firms

Private equity firms Flexpoint Ford and Vestar Capital Partners have bought Lereta LLC, a provider of real estate tax and flood solutions for mortgage servicers, the companies announced this week. The transaction is expected to close within a month. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Lereta’s services are...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Waco-based Neighborly selling to New York private equity firm

Neighborly, the Waco-based company that continues to grow globally, will get a new New York-headquartered owner just a few months after announcing it would open a second operating center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Founded by Don Dwyer, a franchising whiz from New York who moved to Waco in the...
EconomyCrain's New York Business

Women, Minorities are queuing up to leave private equity firms

Private equity firms risk a wave of post-pandemic resignations from women and ethnic minorities. A quarter of all women and a third of Black, Asian and minority ethnic industry professionals surveyed by Investec Plc said they wanted to leave their employer in the next 12 months. While resignations across many...

