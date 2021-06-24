Is it time to buy Nokia stock as it launches AirScale 5G portfolio?

With investors pivoting back towards the tech industry now, 5G stocks could be in the spotlight again. After all, this part of the stock market would represent an upcoming field in the telecom market now. In fact, some would argue that it is the new frontier of the wireless communication world today. Now, to briefly explain, upgrading major wireless networks with 5G tech brings numerous benefits. The most notable among them would be greater connection speeds, clearer signals, and increased data carrying capacities. Why is this important? Well, the tech essentially facilitates much larger and faster data transfer. In doing so, it significantly expands the capabilities of emerging tech fields such as the Internet of Things tech to autonomous vehicles.