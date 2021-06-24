Cancel
Is it time to buy Nokia stock as it launches AirScale 5G portfolio?

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNokia has launched its next-generation AirScale 5G portfolio powered by ReefShark technology. It gives the company a solid platform to build its 5G networks, setting it up for future growth. NOK shares are up 32% this year. So, is it time to buy the stock?. On Thursday, Nokia Corp (LON:0HAF)...

