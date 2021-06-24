Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Britney Is Far From The Only Female Musician Who Has Had To Fight For Autonomy

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
NPR
 18 days ago

Britney Spears asked an LA County judge to end her father's control over her life via a conservatorship. Musicians, especially female ones, have been subject to various forms of control for decades. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Control - that is a theme that runs throughout the careers of many female musicians...

www.npr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Beyonce
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Npr#Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRefinery29

We’ve Finally Heard From Britney Spears, But The #FreeBritney Movement Is Far From Over

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” Britney Spears said, point blank, when she addressed the court during her June 23 hearing. In her statement, she described in painstaking detail the alleged abuse she's suffered under her 13-year conservatorship, including claims that she’d been forced to take lithium and has been barred from removing her IUD. After years of silence, her candid words shocked the public and proved to be a major milestone in her long-fought court battle to regain her independence. But as jarring as her words were to hear, they also validated #FreeBritney, the 11-year-old movement started and maintained by activist fans to end Spears’ conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Despite Reports, The Fight to Free Britney Spears Is Far From Over

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request by Britney Spears’s legal team to remove her father Jamie from his role as conservator of her $60 million estate. But despite the setback, there’s still hope for the pop star and the countless fans who were moved by her recent testimony, in which she referred to the conservatorship she’s been living under for nearly 13 years as “abusive,” claimed she was forced to take lithium against her will and revealed she has not been allowed to remove her IUD to try to have another child.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jamie Lynn Spears assures fans that she supports Britney: ‘I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness’

Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence surrounding her older sister Britney Spears’s conservatorship.Posting to her Instagram story, the former Zoey 101 star doubled down on the behind-the-scenes support she’d given her sister over the years.“I just want to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie Lynn began. “The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do. Now that she has very clearly...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Britney Spears’ Personal Conservator Is Striking Back Against Jamie Spears

A new court filing shows that Britney Spears' personal conservator is working to free the singer from her father’s control. According to TMZ, Jodi Montgomery filed paperwork Friday (June 9th), that says actively working to address the concerns Spears raised during her testimony by working with her medical team to develop a "comprehensive care plan" that will create a path to ending the conservatorship.
CelebritiesKansas City Star

Britney Spears’ conservatorship sets the stage for disability rights showdown

For Britney Spears, Jan. 3, 2008, was the day everything went wrong. After a string of defiant acts, which included shaving her head and swinging her umbrella at a paparazzo's car, she refused to surrender her then-year-old son, Jayden, to ex-husband Kevin Federline's bodyguard amid a custody dispute over her two children. Photographers swarmed Spears' Los Angeles home after Federline's lawyer called police — snapping photos as the star was hoisted into an ambulance, wig askew, after firefighters moved in to place her on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Thirteen years later, America's queen of pop is still paying for that day — financially, physically, emotionally and psychologically.
CelebritiesNPR

Spears' Case Goes Back To Court — Here's What Could Be Next For Her Conservatorship

Wednesday is set to be an important day in court for Britney Spears. Since her searing open testimony describing life under her conservatorship, there've been some big changes to her legal situation. A wealth management company, Bessemer Trust, which had been set to take over as co-conservator for Spears' estate, requested to resign. Her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham also requested to resign, "effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel." Her mother, Lynne Spears, has also requested that Britney Spears be allowed her own private lawyer.
CelebritiesClickOnDetroit.com

These celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears

After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made. In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

9 Famous Musicians & Artists from Katy

No other news gets you surprised and swelling with pride at the same time as much as hearing that someone from your city has made it big. A lot of people seem to think that celebrities or musicians like a famous female guitarist, only come from rich cities and neighborhoods, like 90210 and New York. What most people often forget is that talent also exists outside the big cities and new and even more wonderful […]
Musicnowdecatur.com

Taylor Swift Now Has Writing Credit On Two Olivia Rodrigo Tracks

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent have been given writing credits on Olivia Rodrigo’s track, “Déjà Vu.”. Rolling Stone reports that the song’s listing on streaming services such as Spotify and Tidal now includes all three artists, relating to the similarity between the song’s bridge and Swift’s track, “Cruel Summer.”
Musicwncw.org

Lyndsey McKenna

From a sun-drenched spot outside Electric Lady Studios, Jack Antonoff and company perform intimate revisions of songs from their forthcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Fans Will Almost Certainly Recognize Taylor Swift's New Single. ,. Taylor Swift's latest music is a rerecorded version of her hit: "Love...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Britney Spears in Talks With Veteran Hollywood Attorney Mathew Rosengart

Veteran Hollywood attorney Mathew S. Rosengart is in discussions with Britney Spears about representing her in her conservatorship battle, and plans to attend a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to reports in the New York Times and TMZ over the weekend. Spears has spoken out bitterly against the conservatorship in recent weeks, which she has been under for 13 years, saying that she had been forced to perform, take powerful medication and remain on birth control against her will.
CelebritiesThe New Yorker

Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino on Britney Spears’s Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been one of the world’s most prominent pop stars since her début, in the late nineteen-nineties. But, since 2008, she’s been under a court-ordered conservatorship—a form of legal guardianship—which has restricted nearly all aspects of her life. Details about the arrangement have been kept out of public view, all while Spears has continued to turn out records and perform lucrative shows, earning millions of dollars for those around her. But the pop star is now directly confronting the people and structures that have ruled her life for the past decade. In recent court testimony, Spears openly detailed for the first time her experience under the conservatorship. She demanded her liberty and expressed her anger, profound sadness, and frustration. She even alleged that her conservatorship, which is led by her father, prevented her from getting an IUD removed from her body, which the family denies. The staff writers Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino have investigated how Spears wound up in this situation, in the article “Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Nightmare.” They speak with David Remnick about Spears’s life under relentless public scrutiny, her cultural significance, and the thorny legal problems posed by conservatorships. “Conservatorships essentially deem someone incapacitated,” Tolentino says. “And from that point, because they do remove your rights by necessity, they sort of foreclose the possibility of proving or gaining capacity to anyone under it.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy