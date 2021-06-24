Verona-based Contrail Aviation gains access to $408M in equity capital

The vast majority of individuals make their livings from wages, salaries, or other forms of labor compensation. However, this is changing as our outlook on work and how income is earned continues to evolve. For the most affluent, a large portion of their total income is derived from capital investments; there are countless services available that are catered to manage the sophisticated finances for this group. Harness Wealth is an accessible digital wealth management solution for the needs of people that have sizable equity-based holdings but aren’t necessarily affluent yet. The digital platform is a hub that focuses on financial, tax, and estate planning that connects founders, employees, and investors with vetted professionals and advisory firms. The target audience has tremendous demands on their time and optimizing their financial health often isn’t top of mind. Yet, decisions made now can have an outsized impact in the future for wealth creation. Founded in 2018, Harness Wealth now has over 1000 advisers to make wealth management accessible to this increasing portion of the population with investable assets that are seeking hybrid solutions.