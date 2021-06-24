Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Verona-based Contrail Aviation gains access to $408M in equity capital

By Site Staff
ibmadison.com
 19 days ago

With an assist from Air T Inc., an American holding company that operates a group of aviation businesses, the Verona-based Contrail Aviation recently gained access to $408 million in equity capital to target future investments. To complement Air T’s existing operating businesses, the company has formed a new aircraft asset...

www.ibmadison.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Capital#Verona#Air T Inc#American#Air T#Contrail Asset Management#Contrail Jv Ii Llc#Cjvii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Harness Wealth Raises $15M to Make Wealth Management Accessible for Those with Significant Equity-Based Compensation

The vast majority of individuals make their livings from wages, salaries, or other forms of labor compensation. However, this is changing as our outlook on work and how income is earned continues to evolve. For the most affluent, a large portion of their total income is derived from capital investments; there are countless services available that are catered to manage the sophisticated finances for this group. Harness Wealth is an accessible digital wealth management solution for the needs of people that have sizable equity-based holdings but aren’t necessarily affluent yet. The digital platform is a hub that focuses on financial, tax, and estate planning that connects founders, employees, and investors with vetted professionals and advisory firms. The target audience has tremendous demands on their time and optimizing their financial health often isn’t top of mind. Yet, decisions made now can have an outsized impact in the future for wealth creation. Founded in 2018, Harness Wealth now has over 1000 advisers to make wealth management accessible to this increasing portion of the population with investable assets that are seeking hybrid solutions.
Stocksinvesting.com

IWG pares gains as CC Capital confirms it is not interested

Investing.com – US private equity group CC Capital has said it does not intend to make an offer for IWG (LON:IWG), despite recent press reports suggesting talks between the two parties had taken place. Sky News reported on Monday evening that IWG had been in secretive talks with CC Capital...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Fort Worth-based transportation solutions company acquired by founders, private equity firm

Fort Worth-based TRP Infrastructure Services, a 21-year-old leading provider of safety-critical and highly regulated roadway marking and traffic control solutions primarily to state and local government end-customers, has been acquired by Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners in partnership with the existing management team and founders. TRP’s core...
BusinessShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 6 July 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 43,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,933 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 15,496,658 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares...
Economybeckersasc.com

13 states with the best access to capital for businesses

CNBC ranked America's top states for business based on several categories, including the cost of doing business, access to capital and business friendliness. After the pandemic hit, many states began highlighting access to capital in marketing materials to attract businesses, according to CNBC. The publication measured state-funded COVID-19 relief grants and loans, federal COVID-19 aid to states and overall venture capital investments when ranking states' access to capital.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

US Giant Capital Group Buys 12.2% MicroStrategy Shares

Capital International Investors (CII), a division of major US asset management firm Capital Group, has purchased 12.2 percent common stocks of NASDAQ-listed MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). MicroStrategy is a business intelligence company and was founded in 1989. But the company...
Economydailyforex.com

ETX Capital Gains FSCA Licensure

The FSCA is South Africa’s financial regulator tasked with overseeing and monitoring the country’s financial markets, as well as fortifying the integrity of those markets by protecting consumers and traders from unfair practices. ETX Capital is already renowned in the UK, where it maintains a strong presence in the Forex...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Block Armour launches Zero Trust based Unified Secure Access solution

SINGAPORE (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Block Armour, a Singapore and Mumbai based cybersecurity venture, today announced the launch of its Unified Secure Access solution based on Zero Trust principles. The solution enables organizations to provide secure and compliant access to enterprise-IT systems for users working within the office or remotely. Based on the philosophy of ‘Never trust. Always verify’, the integrated solution delivers secured access to on-prem and Cloud / multi-Cloud based systems.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Analyst on Bitcoin in the coming days: I would not be surprised if Bitcoin…

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s largest digital-assets fund manager is due to release a large amount of BTC after a six-month lock-up period. Several speculations are being made around this event, one of them being that the GBTC unlock may effect price volatility in Bitcoin markets in the coming weeks.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Expect The Next Stimulus Check To Reach Your Accounts This Week

Only days are left before the IRS will be doing something unprecedented for the agency in the era after the pandemic stimulus checks. The agency overseeing taxes, beginning from 15th July, will start issuing a series of stimulus checks which will be direct deposits. It will also recur every month.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Trend Follower PGIM Gets on Bandwagon to Buy Montana Capital Partners

Montana Capital Partners AG (MCP) is a European-based private equity firm focused on attractive niches of the secondary market, as well as on high-quality asset management solutions. MCP acts as advisor to five secondary funds with total assets under management of more than €2.7 billion. Founded in 2011 by Dr. Christian Diller and Dr. Marco Wulff, MCP focuses on secondaries transactions in the small- and mid-cap markets.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 17,509 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Real Estateirei.com

Madrid increasingly attractive as property investment market

The office market in the Spanish Capital Madrid is presenting an increasingly attractive investment opportunity due to its interesting new build projects and its well-developed local transport network, according to Real I.S. AG. Madrid is one of the top 20 office markets in the euro area, with office space of...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

EA stock gains after upgrade at BMO Capital Markets

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. are up 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform and raised his price target to $168 from $150. Johnson expects that the video-game industry will fare better than expected exiting the pandemic, while lockdowns in some international markets could continue giving the company an engagement boost. He notes that EA's "Apex Legends" game seems to be performing "significantly better" than he had anticipated, with positive feedback for the new "Arenas" mode in season 9 that has helped the game increase its viewership on the Twitch platform. In addition, EA is "making significant progress in addressing its deficiency in the mobile space," Johnson wrote, pointing to recent acquisitions of Glu Mobile and Playdemic. Shares have declined 0.5% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has added 5.9%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy