Congress & Courts

Mining Company Joins Supreme Court Fray on EPA Climate Rules

bloomberglaw.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIssue of ‘vast importance’ needs resolution, petition says. Coal company Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC added the latest request to a stack of petitions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases. The Environmental Protection Agency can’t regulate carbon from coal-fired power plants under...

Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Got It Right in Arizona Voting Law Decision

In one of the most anticipated decisions of the term, the U.S. Supreme Court sustained two Arizona voting procedures against a sweeping challenge under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In the process, the court shaped the course of election litigation for years to come. But most importantly, the justices got it right.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: EPA approved toxic 'forever' chemicals for fracking in 2011: report | Western states at risk of unprecedented heat as wildfire season begins | Study: Just 25 cities account for majority of global urban greenhouse gas emissions

MONDAY AGAIN. Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the EPA’s approval of potential...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Report Card From US Supreme Court: How the Third Circuit Fared in the 2020-2021 Term

The U.S. Supreme Court conducted all of its oral arguments remotely during its just-concluded 2020-2021 term thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Last term will also be remembered as Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s first year at the court, which she joined Oct. 26, 2020. The court issued 54 signed opinions during its 2020-2021 term, just one more than the court had issued during the preceding 2019-2020 coronavirus-impacted term.
EnvironmentPosted by
NRDC

5 Ways EPA Can Strengthen its New Proposed HFCs Regulations

NRDC has urged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen its new regulations to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the super-potent climate pollutants used as refrigerants, propellants, fire retardants, and other applications. NRDC submitted public comments to the agency last week for proposed regulations setting up the framework to cap and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Harris.
Columbus, OHYour Radio Place

Volkswagen to appeal emissions ruling to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Volkswagen has asked the state Supreme Court to delay its mandate determining that a federal law doesn’t preclude Ohio from suing the automaker for cheating on U.S. diesel emissions tests. At issue is the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found to have rigged vehicles...
Los Angeles County, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

The Supreme Court protects the unpopular with donor disclosure ruling

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court released its much-anticipated decision on a case critical to the preservation of our fundamental rights of assembly and free speech. At stake was nothing less than First Amendment protections and privacy for donors. Most Americans understand the privileges afforded to us by the Bill of Rights. It is what protects the unpopular and the minority from the potential for oppressive majority rule.
Congress & Courtsstjosephpost.com

Federal Court reverses EPA rule on year-round E15

A federal appeals court late last week reversed a 2019 rule by the Environmental Protection Agency that lifted restrictions on the sale of E15. American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers vs. EPA challenged the rulemaking that allowed the year-round sale of E15. Growth Energy, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the National...
Texas StateRochester Sentinel

Texas joins coalition seeking Supreme Court clarity on Second Amendment rights

(The Center Square) – Texas has joined 21 states led by the attorneys general of Louisiana, Arizona and Montana in an amicus brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court. The multistate coalition is asking the court to uphold Hawaiians’ Second Amendment rights to bear arms outside their homes in response to a 2020 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision that upheld Hawaii’s ban on the practice.
Congress & CourtsSan Diego Channel

Supreme Court sides with pipeline company in land dispute

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has sided with a pipeline company in a dispute with New Jersey over land the company needs for the natural gas pipeline. Both liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co. The 116-mile planned pipeline is to run from Pennsylvania’s...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Public Trails Planned Near Federal Nuclear Facility Can Proceed

The federal government’s plan to build public trails in a wildlife refuge near a decommissioned Colorado nuclear facility prevailed over a challenge in the District of Colorado from concerned social justice advocates who alleged residual plutonium made it unsafe. The Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center sought to vacate the...
Energy Industryslashdot.org

EPA Approved Toxic Chemicals For Fracking a Decade Ago, New Files Show

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times:. For much of the past decade, oil companies engaged in drilling and fracking have been allowed to pump into the ground chemicals that, over time, can break down into toxic substances known as PFAS -- a class of long-lasting compounds known to pose a threat to people and wildlife -- according to internal documents from the Environmental Protection Agency. The E.P.A. in 2011 approved the use of these chemicals, used to ease the flow of oil from the ground, despite the agency's own grave concerns about their toxicity, according to the documents, which were reviewed by The New York Times. The E.P.A.'s approval of the three chemicals wasn't previously publicly known. The records, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by a nonprofit group, Physicians for Social Responsibility, are among the first public indications that PFAS, long-lasting compounds also known as "forever chemicals," may be present in the fluids used during drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
Energy Industryecowatch.com

EPA Approved Exxon's 'Forever Chemicals' for Fracking in 2011

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved dangerous chemicals that break down into PFAS for use in fracking in 2011, according to records obtained by Physicians for Social Responsibility and reported by The New York Times. Despite EPA scientists having identified preliminary evidence the carcinogenic, and birth-defect-linked substances could degrade...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Schumer Moves to Advance Labor Solicitor Pick to Final Vote

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) filed Monday to cut off debate on Seema Nanda’s nomination to serve as the U.S. Labor Department’s chief legal officer, likely setting up a final vote in coming days. Schumer’s action paves the way for a full chamber vote to limit debate on Nanda’s...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Yellen Sees U.S. Companies Pushing to Back Global Tax Deal (1)

Says she sees a path for Congress to approve 132-country pact. said U.S. companies are likely to provide crucial support in pushing lawmakers to back a global overhaul of corporate taxation, helping overcome Republican opposition that may slow or stop ratification of an accord endorsed by Group of 20 nations over the weekend.

