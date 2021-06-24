Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

La Prairie Reveals the Story Behind Its Iconic Blue Packaging

By Brittany Burhop Fallon, Beauty Director
newbeauty.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its Swiss debut in 1978, La Prairie has remained a cornerstone of luxury skin care, but do you know the story of how the brand chose striking cobalt blue as its signature color? We were both delighted and surprised to hear it for ourselves, and the tale perfectly suits everything the brand stands for, in the beauty industry and beyond.

www.newbeauty.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Swiss#La Prairie#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Storied Curator Diego Cortez Dies, Banksy Tries to Protect Work in Australia, and More: Morning Links for June 22, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ‘ANOTHER ONE OF THE GREAT ART WARRIORS IS GONE,’ the actress and Fun Gallery cofounder Patti Astor wrote on Facebook. Diego Cortez, the legendary Downtown Manhattan curator who helped launch the career of Jean-Michel Basquiat, has died, ARTnews reports. A founder of the Mudd Club in Tribeca in 1978, Cortez organized the show “New York/New Wave,” of fast-emerging artists, at the P.S.1 Contemporary Art Center in Queens in 1981, which included Basquiat (billed by his graffiti tag, Samo), Nan Goldin, Keith Haring, Greer Lankton, and many more. It was a sensation, and Basquiat drew particularly praise. “I would not have suspected from Samo’s generally grotty defacements of my neighborhood the graphic and painterly talents revealed here,” the critic Peter Schjeldahl wrote in the Village Voice.
Los Angeles, CApasadenanow.com

Huntington to Lend Its Iconic “Blue Boy” to the National Gallery, London

One hundred years after Henry E. Huntington purchased Thomas Gainsborough’s masterpiece, The Blue Boy (ca. 1770) from the Duke of Westminster, and it set sail from England for its new home in the United States, the iconic portrait will go back on view at the National Gallery in London. The free exhibition will run from Jan. 25 through May 3, 2022, its opening date marking to the day 100 years since it last hung on the walls there. This will be the first time that The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens has loaned the painting.
New York City, NYhypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Debuts Virgil Abloh's FW21 Collection in NYC Residency

Ever since the Fall/Winter 2021 “Ebonics / Snake Oil / The Black Box / Mirror, Mirror” collection debuted on the runway back in January, there has been a huge amount of build-up online and IRL — even from Virgil Abloh himself who created the video Monologue 6. Now, LV has developed a pop-up residency in SoHo, New York, where the pre-launch of the FW21 collection can be seen and shopped.
Designers & Collectionsvivaglammagazine.com

The Iconic Maxi Dress And Its Evolution Since Inception

Dresses are a part of every woman’s wardrobe and they have always remained an integral part. They are comfortable, and indispensable in today’s times. The ultimate casino onesie has had a long and impressive history over the years. There are endless fashion choices for women today but this was not the case in the past. Dresses were the penultimate grab in the past but it has certainly gone through a dramatic evolution with time.
PhotographySmithonian

The Story Behind the Iconic Photo of Gay Dads Kissing

For Michael and Robert, the quick peck before a walk around the lake with Michael’s son was an ordinary moment. For J. Ross Baughman, it was the moment he was positioned for and waiting to capture. "Gay Dads Kissing" was a history-making photograph that continues to hearten and resonate with many. The story of "Gay Dads Kissing" is a story about commitment to showing love and the waking up of the publishing world.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The True Story Behind The Hard Rock Cafe Logo

The Hard Rock Cafe logo is easy to spot no matter where you are in the world, whether it's at one of their many restaurant locations, or perhaps even more ubiquitous, on people wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the famous icon. Like most brands and restaurant chains, coming up with the name and logo is something that is contemplated and carefully thought of until making a final decision.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

The secret behind the Queen's perfect hair revealed

The Queen undeniably has beautiful hair, with barely a single strand out of place whenever she steps out into the public eye. During her reign, Her Majesty has undergone various hair lengths and styles – but how does she keep her immaculately coiffed tresses in perfect condition?. According to broadcaster...
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

LOUIS VUITTON | LV SQUAD & LV SUNSET RELEASE

In a sun-kissed campaign shot in Los Angeles, Louis Vuitton officially unveiled the LV Squad and LV Sunset shoes featuring friend of the house Emma Chamberlain, and digital superstar Charli D’Amelio. Designed by Artistic Director of Women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière, the two new iconic designs set the tone for the Pre-Fall 2021 collection.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

The story behind The Queen's bouquet brooch

Ruby is traditionally the birthstone of July, so it's particularly fitting that the Queen chose to wear a ruby brooch to visit the set of Coronation Street today. But the brooch itself, a delicate yet dramatic spray of diamond and ruby blooms held with a sparkling bow, is a rare piece of jewellery inherited from her mother, who wore it in her later years as part of a set with other royal ruby pieces.
ComicsCollider

'Star Wars: Visions' Teaser Reveals Anime Anthology Series From Studios Behind 'Ghost in the Shell,' 'Kill la Kill'

The first sneak peek at the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology series is finally here, and it is as exciting as you'd expect. The franchise far, far away has long looked and felt like an anime, so it's about time the franchise comes full circle and becomes an actual anime (even if the Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures micro-series already had an anime aesthetic). The teaser reveals the acclaimed anime studios bringing Star Wars to the medium it was always meant to be in, and gives us some exciting details for what we can expect when the anthology series premieres this fall on Disney+.
Avalon, NJNew Jersey Monthly

The Story Behind Avalon’s Concord Café

A family-run operation, the Concord Café in Avalon opened in the late ’80s beneath the Concord Suites Hotel. Jim Barnabei, who bought the space more than 30 years ago, transformed it from liquor store to mini-mart to its current incarnation, a bar and restaurant. Barnabei and his wife, Nancy, have...
Visual Artlonelyplanet.com

Step inside a Monet painting at a new exhibition touring the US

First it was Van Gogh who got the digital blockbuster treatment and now it's Monet's turn. Immersive art exhibition 'Monet by the Water' is preparing to tour the US, bringing the French artist's paintings to life in large-scale digital presentations. Touring immersive Van Gogh shows have taken the US by...
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

The 10 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale begins today—early access is reserved for cardholders and spans from 7/12 until 7/27; the sale is open to the public beginning 7/28 through 8/8—and there’s no better time to snag your favorite beauty products at a discounted rate than right now. Ahead, the skin-transforming, hair-helping deals we’re...
Visual ArtHello Magazine

The full story behind the Grand Designs disastrous lighthouse

The lighthouse that was forced to halt construction is one of the most famous episodes of Grand Designs, as the project went well over budget and ended up having to be put on pause. Edward Short and his wife Hazel originally appeared on the architectural show back in 2009 with...
TV SeriesPosted by
NBC News

The story behind the iconic Vietnam episode of 'Hey Arnold!'

On a December night in 1996, “Hey Arnold!” fans tuned in to the beloved Nickelodeon kids show for what was a particularly heavy, emotion-driven episode. It depicted the 1975 fall of Saigon, in Vietnam, and the forced separation of a young Vietnamese girl, Mai, from her father, Mr. Hyunh, a Vietnamese refugee who lived in the same boarding house as main character Arnold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy