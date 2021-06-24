La Prairie Reveals the Story Behind Its Iconic Blue Packaging

The first sneak peek at the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology series is finally here, and it is as exciting as you'd expect. The franchise far, far away has long looked and felt like an anime, so it's about time the franchise comes full circle and becomes an actual anime (even if the Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures micro-series already had an anime aesthetic). The teaser reveals the acclaimed anime studios bringing Star Wars to the medium it was always meant to be in, and gives us some exciting details for what we can expect when the anthology series premieres this fall on Disney+.