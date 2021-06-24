Cancel
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma sets sights on buying hotel to convert into homeless shelter

By Nick Bowman
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tacoma will soon begin moving forward on plans to purchase a hotel to use as an emergency homeless shelter, and eventually convert into permanent low-income housing. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the city intends to put $5 million in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan toward buying a Comfort Inn located on South Hosmer Street, with Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) tagged to stand up and manage the soon-to-be shelter space.

Related
King County, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

King County buys third hotel to house chronically homeless individuals

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Thursday that the county has purchased its third supportive housing property to help those who are chronically homeless. The purchase is part of the county’s Health through Housing Initiative, which is a regional approach to bring homeless individuals off the street and into permanent housing in hotels and other facilities.
Seatac, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

SeaTac apartment fire leaves scores homeless

Scores of people are homeless after a fire raced through a SeaTac apartment building, destroying several units and vehicles. The fire broke out at the Hanover Apartments on South 192nd Street in SeaTac at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Several people had to be rescued, including four people who were badly...
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

US Marshals arrest suspect linked to murder near CHOP in Seattle last summer

U.S. Marshals arrested 19-year-old Marcel Long on Monday, in connection to the June 2020 murder of Lorenzo Anderson near the former Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone. Marshals arrested Long in Des Moises, Washington, and have since booked him into King County jail. A warrant was first issued for his arrest last August, after the King County Prosecutor’s Office filed a first degree murder charge with a firearm enhancement.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

State to impose rules to protect farm workers from heat-related illnesses

Washington state will soon have emergency rules providing farm workers and others who work outdoors more protection from hot weather. Following Oregon, Washington is the second state in the Pacific Northwest to announce rules of this kind. In Oregon, the state Occupational Safety and Health division finalized a new temporary emergency rule last week, effective immediately and in place for 180 days.
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Seattle City Council panel approves plan to raise parking rates up to $12

Headed to Seattle for a concert or a big game? You’ll likely have to pay more for parking soon — much more. The city’s transportation department asked the Seattle City Council Transportation Committee on Wednesday to increase the cost of on-street paid parking by more than double, up to a whopping $12 an hour near arenas and large venues holding 10,000 people or more during events.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

State grants Oso slide memorial $500,000

Washington state has granted Snohomish County $500,000 in an effort to complete the Oso Slide Memorial, according to the Everett Herald. The Oso Slide Memorial Committee and county have netted $2.6 million, including the grant and donated services, for the project that honors the 43 lives lost in the March 2014 mudslide and the first responders in the recovery effort.

