Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” Pulses with Long-Silenced Beats

By Anthony Lan e
The New Yorker
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalfway through a heavy year, the best movie so far—the one most likely to ease the load and lift you up—is “Summer of Soul.” It’s a documentary, directed by Ahmir (Questlove) Thompson, a drummer, a d.j., a record producer, and a founder of the Roots, best known as the house band for Jimmy Fallon. You may have spotted Thompson behind the decks at the Academy Awards, in April, where he seemed to be just about the only person, amid the scores of participants and the millions of television viewers, who was demonstrably having a good time. Now, adding one more arrow to his quiver, he has made his first film, in which pretty much everybody has a good time.

Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

Questlove commissioned Philly artists for billboard series promoting 'Summer of Soul'

Questlove partnered with Mural Arts to feature local artists in a series of billboards advertising his upcoming documentary film, "Summer of Soul." Over the course of about one month, the Roots founder and Searchlight Productions worked with Mural Arts to find three local artists to make their own billboard-sized murals, visible from the I-95 corridor and on street level in Fishtown.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Where To Stream Summer of Soul?

‘Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),’ commonly known as ‘Summer of Soul,’ is a documentary film directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The documentary covers the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which was a celebration of Black history, and culture. It has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and impressed the audiences at the 2021 edition of the coveted Sundance Film Festival.
Moviesstar-news.info

Documentary Summer of Soul will rock Hollywood Theatre’s July reopening

The Hollywood Theatre reopens July 2 with Summer of Soul. The documentary also opens that day in theaters across the country and on Hulu. Based on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival. Doug Whyte, Hollywood’s executive director, is enthusiastic about the...
MusicAOL Corp

How Questlove unearthed the long-forgotten 'Black Woodstock'

When The Roots took over as the house band for Jimmy Fallon's late-night act in 2009, there was plenty of hand-wringing and griping from the hip-hop phenoms' fanbase: How are they possible going to be able to do anything else now?. Cut to 12 years later. Roots drummer Ahmir "Questlove"...
Detroit, MIMichigan Daily

Celebration and remembrance in ‘Summer of Soul’

Summer belongs to live music. In a normal year, you’d find me spending the last few days of July at Mo Pop Festival in Detroit, having an overpriced drink and sweating next to the Detroit River, listening to whichever indie group might be headlining. The experience of being at a live event with thousands of other good-natured people, listening to good music, is by no means exclusive to the summer, but it is at its best in the warm weather. “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson in his filmmaking debut, certainly recognizes this in its recounting of the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969.
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Questlove’s scorching new documentary about the long-lost ‘Black Woodstock’ premieres at Cinema Detroit

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Cinema Detroit, the resilient little arthouse theater voted by Metro Times readers as the “best place to see an indie film,” returns to in-house screenings this weekend with the searing Summer of Soul, a captivating new music documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival — and the directorial debut of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.
MusicThe Weekly Challenger

The Black Woodstock: Summer of Soul

In the summer of ’69, the summer-long Harlem Cultural Festive saw more than 300,000 music lovers, few to no cops, with the Black Panthers providing security. It was a volatile time. Malcom and Martin had been assassinated in recent years. Civil uprisings and riots had just simmered down. The summer of ’69 was a chance for a much-needed cultural break and reawakening.
MoviesRepublic

‘TOMORROW WAR’ AND ‘SUMMER OF SOUL’

What’s a movie? What’s television? What’s the difference? Does it matter?. These questions arise when considering “The Tomorrow War,” streaming today on Amazon Prime. At first glance, “Tomorrow” has big-budget-tentpole-blockbuster written all over it. A sci-fi fantasy literally shot through with big guns and explosions, it looks like Hollywood at its most unsubtle and pulverizing. It even features Chris Pratt, of “Guardian of the Galaxy.” But he’s also Chris Pratt, the goofball from “Parks & Recreation.”
MoviesMartha's Vineyard Times

Legendary ‘Summer of Soul’ returns

“The Summer of Soul,” the prizewinning documentary about the six-week festival of Black music held the summer of 1969, returns to the M.V. Film Center on Friday, July 2 — in time for the July 4 weekend. It’s a welcome chance to see this important film if you haven’t already.
Moviesweisradio.com

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson says directorial debut ‘Summer of Soul’ is his “chance to correct history”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson says he hopes “to correct history” with his directorial debut Summer of Soul. The documentary, which chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, follows the series of concerts that took place at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem over the course of several weekends. Questlove tells ABC Audio that Summer of Soul actually “found [him].”
Moviesthatshelf.com

Summer of Soul Review

For six-weeks in the hot summer of 1969, Harlem’s Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) was a hub of music and community. Families and neighbours in the predominantly Black neighbourhood filled the park for the Harlem Cultural Festival, a joyful music celebration that featured a who’s who of musical artists, comedians and activists. Everyone from Steve Wonder to Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone to the 5th Dimension, Ray Barretto to Gladys Knight and the Pips, David Ruffin to Jesse Jackson and many more graced the stage. Although it was 100 miles south of Woodstock, which took place that same summer, and was filmed by Hal Tulchin, the festival never received the respect it deserved. Instead, the footage was tucked away in a basement—unseen for 50 years.
Movieschannelguidemag.com

Friday, July 2: Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Revisits the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Questlove (Ahmir Khalib Thompson) directs this documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It’s part music film and part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. The footage was never seen and largely forgotten. Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Barretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.
Tampa, FLcltampa.com

Friday block party in downtown Tampa celebrates Questlove’s new ‘Summer of Soul’ documentary

WMNF’s Steve ‘The Hitman Williams’ plays outside Tampa Theatre. There’s gonna be some hot fun when WMNF’s DJ Steve “The Hitman” Williams broadcasts his Friday night “Soul Party” show live at from outside Tampa Theatre—which is screening the movie through July 11—during a block party celebrating the release of “Summer of Soul,” Questlove’s directorial debut which uses lost footage to tell the story of the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969.

