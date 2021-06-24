What has changed for the New York Mets during this long stretch of games?

Today, after a postponement last night, the New York Yankees faced their cross-town rival New York Mets at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for the first game of three-game 4th of July weekend in series. Both teams had been struggling recently, going 4-6 in their last tens games. The Yankees are 9.5 games behind the East-leading Boston Red Sox that won their game last night against the Athletics. The Mets were in first place in the NL East. Best friends Gio Urshela and Francisco Lindor played in their first game together this season. The Yankees lost the game 8-3.