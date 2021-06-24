Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What has changed for the New York Mets during this long stretch of games?

Observer-Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since June 10, the New York Mets did not play a baseball game, having Thursday off. The Mets played 15 games in those 13 days between breaks, including a doubleheader both on the road and at home. A third doubleheader is slated for Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, but the Mets had a day where everyone can take a breath and evaluate what the last two weeks have been.

www.uticaod.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Jacob Barnes
Person
Corey Oswalt
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Dellin Betances
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Baseball Game#The Philadelphia Phillies#Baseball Reference#The Chicago Cubs#The National League#The San Diego Padres#Era#Ucl#Yankees#Pittsburgh Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBCBS Sports

New York Mets

Megill allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings Tuesday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision. The outing marked Megill's second big-league start, and he went deeper this time while showing more swing-and-miss stuff. He racked up an impressive 14 swinging strikes on 85 total pitches, doubling his strikeout total from his major-league debut. The only major damage against him was a three-run homer by Ozzie Albies. Through 9.1 innings, he's now allowed five earned runs while posting a 12:4 K:BB.
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Game 1 odds, picks and prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers (51-35) and New York Mets (44-37) play a doubleheader Wednesday at Citi Field. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Brewers vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Corbin Burnes is the projected starting...
MLBFOX43.com

York Revolution pitcher Alex Sanabia has contract purchased by New York Mets

YORK, Pa. — A member of the York Revolution's starting rotation is joining the New York Mets organization -- the sixth York player to have their contract purchased by a Major League organization this season, the team announced Monday. Alex Sanabia, the Revs' opening-day starter, had his contract bought by...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ tough stretch starts with win over New York Mets...

Washington Nationals’ first baseman Josh Bell, who struggled out of the gate with his new team this season, following a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates this winter, but he picked things up at the plate over the past few weeks, and going into Monday’s game, he was 41 for 152 (.270/.323/.507) with nine doubles and nine home runs in in 45 games and 164 plate appearances since June 1st.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Series Preview

Thursday’s rainout means that the Yankees’ brutal 11-8 loss to the Angels will still be the most recent action in our memory when they take the field on Friday night. When they do though, it’s going to be another crucial series — this one a Subway Series showdown against the first-place Mets.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Mets say who’s your mama to the Yankees in first game

Today, after a postponement last night, the New York Yankees faced their cross-town rival New York Mets at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for the first game of three-game 4th of July weekend in series. Both teams had been struggling recently, going 4-6 in their last tens games. The Yankees are 9.5 games behind the East-leading Boston Red Sox that won their game last night against the Athletics. The Mets were in first place in the NL East. Best friends Gio Urshela and Francisco Lindor played in their first game together this season. The Yankees lost the game 8-3.
MLBPosted by
Sports Radio 1360 AM

What Is Wrong With The New York Yankees?

Will Mets build on hot start, or continue falling back to pack?. It is interesting looking at the difference in mood around the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. The teams have the same amount of wins heading into the final days of June, getting ready for the dog days of summer.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Mets Game Preview: (7/2/21) @ New York Yankees (41-39)

The New York Mets and New York Yankees begin their newest installment of the Subway Series, but both teams are in the midst of their own turmoil. Both teams also have the same amount of wins, but the Mets are in first place while the Yankees sit in fourth. If the rain holds off, first pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
MLBFOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (45-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will face off on Friday. The Mets are 26-12 in home games...
MLBwmleader.com

Mets’ Jeff McNeil continues to rake in July

Jeff McNeil is one Met who doesn’t need the All-Star break. At last, he seems to be hitting his stride. McNeil continued his strong start to July with three hits in five at-bats in Saturday’s doubleheader split against the Pirates at Citi Field. He singled as a pinch-hitter in the opener, a 6-2 loss, and had the big hit in the Mets’ 4-2 nightcap win, a two-run, first-inning double that was his first extra-base hit since coming off the injured list on June 21.
MLBMidland Daily News

Pittsburgh-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo called out on strikes. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Dominic Smith walks. Francisco Lindor to second. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil doubles to deep right center field. Dominic Smith scores. Francisco Lindor scores. Michael Conforto walks. Jonathan Villar flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Alonso's homer lifts Mets to doubleheader split with Pirates

Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Saturday night for a doubleheader split. Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick (1-1) with two outs in the third inning. Alonso’s 428-foot solo drive hit a glass window on a club area just inside the left-field foul pole.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets' Michael Conforto among three to sit out DH opener

Outfielder Michael Conforto, infielder Jeff McNeil and catcher James McCann are not in the lineup for the opener of the New York Mets' doubleheader Saturday against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Conforto, 28, is hitting .196 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 49 games this season. He will be...
MLBNewsday

MLB midseason awards: Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom are well ahead of the pack

So what do we know about the first half of the 2021 MLB season?. First and foremost, the commissioner wasn’t kidding about his crackdown involving the sticky-substance abuse in the sport. Aside from Shohei Ohtani’s historic brilliance (more on that later) and the heinous allegations made against Trevor Bauer (the investigation remains ongoing), Rob Manfred’s daily targeting of pitchers through the umpire’s stringent policing dominated the pre-break landscape.
MLBScranton Times

McNeil, Alonso make it tough on Kranick in second start

NEW YORK — After a perfect start to his big league career, the New York Mets spoiled Max Kranick's sequel. Jeff McNeil doubled home two runs with a two-out double in the first inning, and Pete Alonso cranked a solo homer deep to left field in the third inning off Kranick, who lasted three innings in his second start for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader at Citi Field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy