In today’s society, we talk about how busy we are like a badge of honor — humble bragging about how late we went to bed, how early we got up or how we never have free time to exercise. Comparing hectic schedules can become an unspoken competition amongst friends and family members as we praise each other with comments like “How did you work that many hours this week?”, or “I can’t believe how much you have on your plate, it’s so impressive how you manage it all.” The irony in these compliments is that while being busy is championed, consistently overstretching ourselves can chip away at our daily energy levels and metabolic processes, resulting in stress and fatigue.