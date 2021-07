Be aware of those around you before shooting off fireworks in your neighborhood this Independence Day. Veterans around the country struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on a daily basis and are constantly reminded that the war does not end when you return home. Many veterans who return home are faced with triggers that may start PTSD “attacks” when encountered. With Independence Day around the corner, many of these vets struggle with the loud, sudden explosions of fireworks. Fireworks are said to be very similar to the sound and experience of mortar fire. Many veterans say a simple warning and courtesy check with your veteran neighbors, even if they may not have PTSD, is an easy way to show respect to those who protected our country.