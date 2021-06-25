Cancel
Dallas, TX

This Dallas based business is taking charcuterie board trend to another level; creates true pieces of charcuterie art

Neha B
Neha B
Ever since photogenic charcuterie boards went viral on social media, we see more and more people wanting to cater custom charcuterie boards and grazing tables for events. Charcuterie boards serve meats, cheeses, fruits, bites and more; and they are unique in the way they are styled which requires a lot of creativity. Right from choosing the perfect serving board, tray or platter to creating some unique patterns and designs with the food, each perfectly done charcuterie board needs to turn out beautifully. A sophisticated charcuterie board is made of fun colors, textures and artistic display of food, created to please both your eyes and palate. This small business based in Dallas area makes custom charcuterie boards that are nothing less of a true art!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0G2W_0aevKGXU00
Charcuterie Love owned by Rania Fakouri serves Dallas areas with custom charcuterie boards and grazing tablesRania Fakhouri/ Charcuterie Love

Charcuterie Love by Rania Fakhouri is based out of McKinney, Tx and serves many surrounding areas in Dallas including Allen, Plano and Frisco. Charcuterie Love opened in February 2021 and has picked up quickly with the increasing demands. Rania's charcuterie creations are beautifully and thoughtfully done and even if she uses the same ingredients, no two charcuterie boards look alike. She gets creative with each one of them and as the name suggests, Rania shares her love for charcuterie through her successful albeit relatively new business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTZEj_0aevKGXU00
Rania Fakhouri launched Charcuterie Love in February 2021Rania Fakhouri/ Charcuterie Love

"We prepare charcuterie boards of many types including meat and cheese board, cheese platters and fruit platters. We have also evolved our charcuterie creations to fit the needs of all our customers. We also offer vegetarian and vegan and dessert platters for many occasions. We also prepare special table spreads for events like weddings, graduation parties and bridal or baby showers," Rania told News Break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yASpK_0aevKGXU00
Charcuterie Love offers varieties of charcuterie boardsRania Fakhouri/ Charcuterie Love

Before Charcuterie board, Rania was a teacher turned stay-at-home-mom and wanted to turn her passion into a business. "I was a stay-at-home-mom for the past 3 years after being an ESL teacher for many years. I was very reluctant to go back to teaching because I felt a strong urge to start my own business. After 3 years of planning and thinking of a business, it just clicked to me that I love creating charcuterie boards and should turn it into a business," Rania told News Break.

Rania started with just a picture that she posted on Facebook. "As soon as the idea of charcuterie board hit me, I opened a Facebook page on the same day and named it- Charcuterie Love. I prepared a charcuterie board and posted it on the Facebook page and immediately got my first order on the very same day. And from that moment forward this business has been a great success for me and my family," Rania added.

Small family owned businesses require a lot of efforts and hard work for the lack of a team, and also taking risks that we don't see over the surface. And when a mom decides to turn her hobbies into a business, it takes a lot of courage and support of a village before she allows herself to live her dreams. Brick by brick, slowly but surely, she can build herself an empire!

Rania is her own team! She is the food stylist, the marketing person, the packaging guy, accountant and so many roles turned into one. "I prepare the charcuterie boards myself. Although I have a BA degree in Human Development and for many years I saw my career as a teacher, now I get to be the food stylist for my business and explore a new career," Rania told News Break.

Rania launched her business amidst the pandemic and she started taking orders from day one and her business has kept her busy since then. "When there was a snow storm in Dallas, early this year, I kept my business open and delivered charcuterie boards especially to those who were stuck at home and were unable to get to the store to buy food," Rania told News Break.

Rania's newly opened business survived the pandemic and the snow storm and has yet thrived into a very successful business. "The times I started Charcuterie Love were definitely special and memorable," added Rania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jp56E_0aevKGXU00
Rania Fakhouri is excited to see what the reopening brings to her businessRania Fakhouri/ Charcuterie Love

Now that all the businesses are fully open, and people are going back to their normal lives as we recover from the pandemic, people have started to socialize more. "I am definitely seeing an increase in sales now-a-days, especially with the grazing tables since people are back to hosting parties and celebrating. I am very excited for the reopening and to finally see the other side of the pandemic. I can't wait to serve more charcuterie boards with love!" Rania told News Break.

We cannot agree more! It is so much better to see people getting out of their homes, socializing and getting their normal lives back. After all that people in Dallas and surrounding areas have been through, we deserve to be celebrating with some Charcuterie Love!

#Reopening

