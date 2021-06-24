3818 Village Views Pl Unit#3838, Henrico, VA 23059

Welcome home to 7113 Ravenscraig, an only four year old home located in the Eastern end of Henrico. This home has BRAND NEW paint and carpet throughout, so the only thing you'll need to do is move right in! If you're looking for places to enjoy the nice weather, you'll love the back porch, perfectly sized for entertaining guests. Through the front door you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors that carry on through many of the rooms. The formal dining room to the left and family room to the right provide even more space for entertaining and hosting guests. The living room has a gas fireplace to make it an even cozier space in the colder months. The kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops along with stainless steel appliances, backsplash, recessed lights, and an island. Up the stairs are the four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with a private bathroom and walk in closet. One of the bedrooms also has a walk in closet, and another has unique French doors. Other noteworthy features include double vanities in both full baths and a two car garage. Don't miss out on this home, book your showing today!