3818 Village Views Pl Unit#3838, Henrico, VA 23059
You don’t want to miss this one! Scenically sited on the 13th Hole of The Crossings Golf Course, this Maintenance Free immaculate Townhouse has been meticulously maintained and updated by its current owners. You’ll love the remodeled kitchen with stunning Quartz countertops and large island and stainless steel appliances including double wall oven, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave oven. The sunny Morning Room overlooks the newly landscaped garden, fenced yard, and golf course. Sellers enlarged the patio which has electric awning to keep you shaded on a hot day. In the formal dining room and living room there are soaring vaulted ceilings and a two-sided gas fireplace for warmth and ambience. Completing the first level is a spacious Owner’s Suite with tray ceiling, large en suite bath with tiled shower, double vanity, and a walk-in closet. Gorgeous new engineered wide-plank hardwood floors adorn the first level. Upstairs you’ll also find hardwood flooring, a loft with large storage closet, full bath with double vanity and tub/shower combination, and two more gracious sized bedrooms, each with walk-in closet.richmond.com
