Will long-vacant movie theater in University District become a live music club and coffee shop?

A long-vacant Columbus movie theater building may become a club with live bands in a burgeoning area of the University District's SoHud neighborhood. That's the dream of Bobby Miller, who wants to convert the dilapidated theater building at 367-371 Hudson St. near Summit Street into a club called Lovebirds with a rooftop patio, an outdoor patio area out back with seating and a covered stage, and a bocce ball court. It would also house a Honey Cup Coffee shop during the day.