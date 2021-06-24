Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Health payers–including Medicare and Point32Health–to question Aduhelm pricing and its “reasonable and necessary” use

By SharpBrains
sharpbrains.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState’s Second-Largest Health Insurer Slams Biogen For Costly Alzheimer’s Drug (The Boston Globe):. The state’s second-biggest health insurer is threatening to limit or not cover Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug, accusing the Cambridge biotech of putting “excessive corporate profits” ahead of patients by charging $56,000 a year for the controversial treatment. Michael Sherman, chief medical officer for Point32Health, the insurance company formed by the recent merger of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, said Biogen should cut the cost of the drug called Aduhelm by a factor of roughly 10, to $5,400, given the medicine’s questionable benefits and potential risks.

sharpbrains.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#State#Tufts Health Plan#Stat#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Cms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
Washington, DCAmerican Progress

STATEMENT: Push for a Comprehensive Solution to the Medicaid Coverage Gap Is Gaining Momentum, Says CAP’s Maura Calsyn

Washington, D.C. — Today, Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) introduced a bill to close the Medicaid expansion coverage gap in the 12 remaining holdout states by providing eligible individuals with a federal fallback coverage option. Maura Calsyn, vice president of Health Policy at the Center for American Progress, released the following statement:
Economynashvillemedicalnews.com

AHA STATEMENT ON EXECUTIVE ORDER ON COMPETITION

Rick Pollack, President and CEO , American Hospital Association. Today's executive order is expansive, establishing an all-of-government effort to promote competition across many sectors of the economy. With health care, the executive order targets drugs costs and commercial health insurance plans, and hospitals and health systems as well, among others.
Cambridge, MAStreetInsider.com

U.S. starts national Medicare coverage policy review for Biogen's Aduhelm

(Reuters) -The U.S. government on Monday started a review process for national Medicare coverage of Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, that was recently approved by the country's health regulator. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expects to give a proposed decision within 6 months and a final decision...
Healthajmc.com

Care for Food-Insecure Enrollees in Medicare Advantage vs Traditional Medicare

The American Journal of Managed Care, July 2021, Volume 27, Issue 7. Medicare Advantage plans may deliver care more efficiently to food-insecure beneficiaries than traditional Medicare, but they are not better at reducing food insecurity. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To examine whether enrollment in Medicare Advantage (MA) and fee-for-service traditional Medicare (TM)...
Healthbiopharmadive.com

Alzheimer's Association, insurers press Medicare for coverage rules on Aduhelm

UPDATE: July 12, 2021: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it would initiate a National Coverage Determination process for “monoclonal antibodies targeting amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” a class of drugs that includes Aduhelm and other experimental drugs in development. The agency began a 30-day comment period Monday and will hold two listening sessions in July to hear public input, after which it will decide whether a national coverage policy is necessary.
HealthInvestopedia

Health Savings Account (HSA) vs. Preferred Provider Organization (PPO)

Choosing the right health insurance policy involves knowing the benefits and limitations of your options and giving some thought to your individual and family requirements. Two of the most popular options are compared here. Preferred provider organizations (PPOs) are a popular type of health plan in which the group contracts...
Healthbenefitspro.com

Study: Costco offers better prices than Medicare 50% of the time

Costco has a reputation for low prices, on everything from bulk frozen food to 60-inch TVs, and even its phramacy. In many cases, Costco’s prescription drug prices are better than Medicare prices — suggesting that policymakers need to take a closer look at the practices that allow for intermediaries to negotiate drug prices on behalf of Medicare but don’t necessarily pass those savings on to beneficiaries and taxpayers.
Healthajmc.com

Payer Barriers to PrEP

Experts in HIV provide insight into payer coverage of HIV PrEP and patient barriers for receiving PrEP. Neil Minkoff, MD: I’ve been on the payer side, and I think there tends to be some disconnect sometimes between the wishes of the prescriber and the coverage policies of the payer. How are you guys looking at PrEP [pre-exposure prophylaxis], coverage for PrEP, who qualifies, and so on? You can paint that with a rather broad brush. We want to try to get a sense of how a payer might be looking at it. What are the dynamics on your side of the aisle?
POTUSWashington Post

The Health 202: Expansions could be coming to Medicare

Expansions are coming to the Medicare program, if Democrats can achieve one of their biggest health policy goals this year. But they may have an easier time broadening what the program covers, versus trying to lower its eligibility age. House Democrats have introduced a bill to include vision, dental and...
Healthliveinsurancenews.com

Unemployed Americans to receive health insurance coverage among stimulus benefits

Beyond the $1,400 check and child tax credit payments, the America Rescue Plan includes health care. The American Rescue Plan has extended health insurance coverage to people who qualified for unemployment assistance in 2021. The low-cost and no-cost health care plans became available at the start of this month. The...
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Payer Management of MS

Maria Lopes, MD, MS discusses payer considerations and challenges in MS treatment management with the ongoing paradigm shift toward early high-efficacy treatment. Neil Minkoff, MD: In my experience, there’s been a significant divergence between what we’re often asked to cover as payers and what an MS [multiple sclerosis] center or MS specialist would be asking for as opposed to a community neurologist. On some level, that’s been an important part of our payer interest and clinician interest talking past each other. Dr Lopes, I know you’ve looked at this. What have you seen in the level of requests for more aggressive treatment, in terms of sticking with traditional therapy and the self-injected therapies? What are the requests you’re getting?
Congress & CourtsPhramalive.com

Lawmakers Plan to Investigate Approval, Pricing of Aduhelm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) for Alzheimer’s disease on June 7, but the fallout continues. The controversial drug was granted approval despite the agency’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voting against the drug in November 2020 and assured that the agency was not considering an accelerated approval. But the agency did approve it via an accelerated approval pathway, which used surrogate endpoints, in the case of Aduhelm, removal of amyloid plaques, instead of clinical evidence of improvement in cognition and memory. It also requires post-marketing studies with a nine-year timeline.
HealthPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Medicaid's warning on government healthcare

One reason why Medicaid isn't so good is that many doctors won't actually accept Medicaid patients. If you rely upon the health insurance system for the poor, you'll likely not be able to get medical treatment in many places. Seeing as medical coverage is designed to provide access to treatment when needed, the system doesn't seem to work all that well. This is not a good thing. After all, a bit of bad luck, and one of us could be relying on Medicaid.
Healthbiopharmadive.com

Medicare to weigh nationwide coverage rules for Biogen Alzheimer's drug

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will formally consider whether to adopt nationwide rules for coverage of Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, announcing Monday the opening of a determination process that could shape how millions of Americans are able to access the controversial treatment. Patient advocacy groups and insurers...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Medicare expansion is a costly, ineffective reform

Last week, House Democrats introduced legislation that would add dental, vision, and hearing benefits to Medicare. Lawmakers want to include the measure in a massive, multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation package later this year. Increasing benefits for today's Medicare beneficiaries could eliminate them for tomorrow's. Medicare can barely afford to provide its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy