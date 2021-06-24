Health payers–including Medicare and Point32Health–to question Aduhelm pricing and its “reasonable and necessary” use
State’s Second-Largest Health Insurer Slams Biogen For Costly Alzheimer’s Drug (The Boston Globe):. The state’s second-biggest health insurer is threatening to limit or not cover Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug, accusing the Cambridge biotech of putting “excessive corporate profits” ahead of patients by charging $56,000 a year for the controversial treatment. Michael Sherman, chief medical officer for Point32Health, the insurance company formed by the recent merger of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, said Biogen should cut the cost of the drug called Aduhelm by a factor of roughly 10, to $5,400, given the medicine’s questionable benefits and potential risks.sharpbrains.com