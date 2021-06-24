Health payers–including Medicare and Point32Health–to question Aduhelm pricing and its “reasonable and necessary” use

Experts in HIV provide insight into payer coverage of HIV PrEP and patient barriers for receiving PrEP. Neil Minkoff, MD: I’ve been on the payer side, and I think there tends to be some disconnect sometimes between the wishes of the prescriber and the coverage policies of the payer. How are you guys looking at PrEP [pre-exposure prophylaxis], coverage for PrEP, who qualifies, and so on? You can paint that with a rather broad brush. We want to try to get a sense of how a payer might be looking at it. What are the dynamics on your side of the aisle?