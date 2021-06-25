Amazing Vampiro Taco at LA Autentica Birria Food Truck Los Angeles

Autentica Birria Los Angeles @l.aautenticabirrieria / Instagram

It's worth a trip to North Hollywood to taste the Birria and Vampiro at the LA Autentica Birrieria food truck.

It is the place to go for a unique Michoacan-style taco experience.

One of their specialties is the Vampiro taco, which comes as appetizer-size crunchy tortillas stacked with meat and melting jack cheese, marinades and toppings.

Vampiro taco at LA Autentica Birria Food Truck @l.aautenticabirrieria / Instagram

Some people say the tortilla's concave shape on the stovetop grill resembles an upside-down bat.

Others believe it looks like Dracula and that if you eat one, your hunger will be sucked away just as quickly as blood from a victim of this infamous vampire.

These are only a few of the theories. We think both explanations are pretty cool.

The secret behind the Vampiro taco at LA Autentica Birrieria is their fresh, additive-free, and handmade corn tortillas.

Listen to the crackling tortilla shells as they prepare every morning while you wait for the grill to start at 8.30 am.

And if you're still not convinced, try one of their famous birrias (a traditional Mexican soup, consome con carne): birria de re (shredded beef) or birria de chio (shredded goat).

Birria at Autentica Birria Los Angeles @l.aautenticabirrieria / Instagram

The story behind LA Autentica Birrieria in NoHo Los Angeles

Still operated by the Aranas, with Jaime Arana presiding, they have brought all the authentic Mexican favorites that made their success in Mexico.

For more than 20 years, the Arana Family has been developing Birria's recipe.

LA Autentica Birrieria Lunch Truck in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, in 2019. And due to popular demand, they will be opening a second truck in 2021.

Paired with a menu of traditional dishes, this family operation celebrates authentic Tacos de Lengua, plus the famous birrias, including their birria de chio (Shredded goat) and birria de re (Shredded beef).

And, of course, the Vampiro.

Vamprio at Autentica Birrieria Los Angeles Photo credit: LA Autentica Birrieria website

Vampiro taco vanishing trick

Vampiro Taco is a delicious Mexican antojito made by first preparing a corn flour tortilla on the grill until it is crunchy and golden.

The exterior of each taco is cooked to crackly perfection so that every single bite provides crunchiness in contrast to the gooey cheese interior.

They also specialize in birria tacos with a deep beefy consomme side soup to dip them in. Then, in your mouth - gone!

Autentica Birria Los Angeles @l.aautenticabirrieria / Instagram

You can't stop at just one of these authentic tacos

They use the same recipes as their family has for generations, and they are bringing that real flavor right here to Los Angeles.

Their tacos are made with fresh meats and vegetables on handmade tortillas with recipes passed down through several generations of their family.

If you want that perfect taco experience, then check out the Vampiro at Autentica Birrieria in Los Angeles.

Enjoy these tasty tacos however you like because they are definitely one food group worth visiting at LA Autentica Birrieria.

How a Vampiro taco is made at LA Autentica Birrieria

Where to find the LA Autentica Birrieria truck in Los Angeles

La Autentica Birrieria

11117 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, Los Angeles CA 91606

Have you had a vampiro at LA Autentica Birrieria? We'd love to know your thoughts in the comments.

