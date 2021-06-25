Contribute to the St. Paul Metropolitan Council's Transportation Improvement Program 2022-2025

Joey Kyber/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — St. Paul's Metropolitan Council is currently inviting residents to share their thoughts and comments on their 2022-2025 Transportation Advisory Board's draft of the Transportation Improvement Program.

Residents who would like to contribute may do so by calling 651-602-1500 (TTY 651.291.0904), emailing public.info@metc.state.mn.us or mailing their comments to Metropolitan Council, 390 Robert St. N., St. Paul, MN 55101 now until Tuesday, July 6 at 5 PM.

The Twin Cities Transportation Improvement Program outlines all federally backed transportation projects in the metropolitan planning area, including roadway, transit, bicycle and pedestrian improvements. The program is put together once a year and lasts four years.

As the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Met Council is mandated by federal law to develop the TIP as a short-term program that complements its long-term transportation plan.

In any given fiscal year, the expected project expenditures indicated in the program must not exceed anticipated revenues. The TIP is created in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Transportation by the Met Council.

Several federal and state-funded projects are part of the program, which aim to:

Improve the safety of the roadways by including all modes of transportation.

Improve traffic flow and local access through improving highways, bridges, and interchanges.

Invest in public transportation to build a more resilient infrastructure that can support our developing region and positively impact everyone.

Develop and improve bikeways and walkways to strengthen community ties.

The council will compile a public comment report at the end of the public comment period. They will then be presented to TAB for its final evaluation of the program.

Individuals can also request a copy of the public comment report by emailing public.info@metc.state.mn.us or calling 651-602-1500.

After the TAB recommends it on August 18, the Metropolitan Council planned to discuss the final adoption of the Draft Transportation Improvement Program on September 22.

