Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Contribute to the St. Paul Metropolitan Council's Transportation Improvement Program 2022-2025

Posted by 
Terry Davis
Terry Davis
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yQVq_0aeuvsxi00
Joey Kyber/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — St. Paul's Metropolitan Council is currently inviting residents to share their thoughts and comments on their 2022-2025 Transportation Advisory Board's draft of the Transportation Improvement Program.

Residents who would like to contribute may do so by calling 651-602-1500 (TTY 651.291.0904), emailing public.info@metc.state.mn.us or mailing their comments to Metropolitan Council, 390 Robert St. N., St. Paul, MN 55101 now until Tuesday, July 6 at 5 PM.

The Twin Cities Transportation Improvement Program outlines all federally backed transportation projects in the metropolitan planning area, including roadway, transit, bicycle and pedestrian improvements. The program is put together once a year and lasts four years.

As the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Met Council is mandated by federal law to develop the TIP as a short-term program that complements its long-term transportation plan.

In any given fiscal year, the expected project expenditures indicated in the program must not exceed anticipated revenues. The TIP is created in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Transportation by the Met Council.

Several federal and state-funded projects are part of the program, which aim to:

  • Improve the safety of the roadways by including all modes of transportation.
  • Improve traffic flow and local access through improving highways, bridges, and interchanges.
  • Invest in public transportation to build a more resilient infrastructure that can support our developing region and positively impact everyone.
  • Develop and improve bikeways and walkways to strengthen community ties.

The council will compile a public comment report at the end of the public comment period. They will then be presented to TAB for its final evaluation of the program.

Individuals can also request a copy of the public comment report by emailing public.info@metc.state.mn.us or calling 651-602-1500.

After the TAB recommends it on August 18, the Metropolitan Council planned to discuss the final adoption of the Draft Transportation Improvement Program on September 22.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Terry Davis

Terry Davis

Minneapolis, MN
93
Followers
104
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Local reporter and blogger in MN

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Saint Paul, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Infrastructure#Minneapolis St#The Met Council#Tip#Tab#The Metropolitan Council#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

San Marcos City Council aims to improve outreach for Utility Assistance Program

San Marcos City Councilmembers discussed ways to improve outreach for the city’s Utility Assistance Program and directed staff to move the utilities disconnection date to the end of August. During Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers reviewed the City of San Marcos’ Utility Assistance Program, which provides up to $1,500 in assistance on delinquent ...
Auburn, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Caltrans seeks community feedback on SR-49 projects

Caltrans District 3 is conducting an online survey soliciting feedback from community members that will guide future project development to improve travel on the State Route 49 corridor between Auburn and Grass Valley. The survey is available at www.Hwy49CorridorPlan.com with public input requested by Aug. 15. Survey results will be...
Toledo, OHtoledo.com

Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments | Communications department

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) announces Mike S. Tippett as Director of Communications. Mike has been with TMACOG since 2000. His titles have included "Graphics Technician', "Graphic Designer", "Graphics Coordinator", and Digital Communications Manager. TMACOG also would like to announce Alex Aspacher as the "Public Information Specialist.
House RentThegardenisland.com

Council approves mediation program, housing vouchers

LIHU‘E — As the state barrels toward the lifting of the eviction moratorium, the county is setting up a landlord-tenant mediation program. Under Gov. David Ige’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation, evictions for failure to pay rent are prohibited. The state Legislature put forth House Bill 1376, now Act 57, that amended related rules in light of this.
Midland County, MIkisswtlz.com

Delta College Trustees Seek to Fill Midland County Vacancy

The Delta College Board of Trustees is looking for a Midland County resident to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Andre Buckley. The new trustee would be appointed to the seat until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular community college election in 2022. Qualifications...
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Mayor Walsh Advances American Rescue Plan Investments to Common Council for Youth Programs, Business Recovery, Sidewalks, Downtown Parking and Parks Improvements

Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh moved eight proposed investments using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief to the Syracuse Common Council for consideration at its July 12 meeting. The Mayor advanced initiatives for youth programs, business recovery, sidewalks, downtown parking, and parks improvements. “American Rescue Plan relief is...
Flagstaff, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Council narrowly approves Aura Flagstaff project

After several months of negotiation, the Flagstaff City Council narrowly approved the construction of a new apartment complex just off of Lake Mary Road this week. The project, dubbed Aura Flagstaff, will bring 160 one- and two-bedroom apartments to an 11-acre section of property that is bisected by both High Country Trail and a set of transmission lines.
Princeton, INPrinceton Daily Clarion

City considers contribution to county CEO program

PRINCETON — The Princeton Common Council will consider a request for sponsorship funding toward a new program aimed at building entrepreneurial skills for high school students around the county. Rick Coleman made the request Tuesday after sharing information about the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program being developed for all three high...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Minot City Council approves downtown facade improvement program

Margie Bolton is already looking into the City of Minot’s new facade improvement program for the downtown building she owns. “We’re kind of excited about the opportunity that it might give us,” said Bolton, who asked the Minot City Council to approve the program during its meeting Tuesday. The council did vote unanimously to support a forgivable loan program for downtown property owners interested in improving their buildings’ aesthetics and functionality.
Rossford, OHrossford.com

Council considers zoning change for St. George Cathedral’s banquet hall

The dormant banquet hall at St. George Orthodox Cathedral soon may have new life. At a June 23 meeting, the Rossford Planning Commission recommended a zoning change for 1.88 acres of the cathedral property. The parcels at 738 and 740 Glenwood Road would change from R-1C low density single family residential to C-1 neighborhood commercial. Steve Timofeev, treasurer for the Bulgarian Diocese of…
Lansing, MImichigan.gov

MDOT invites public comment on 2023-2026 draft Public Participation Plan for State Transportation Improvement Program

MDOT invites public comment on 2023-2026 draft Public Participation Plan for State Transportation Improvement Program. Contact: Monica Monsma, MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer, 517-335-4381. Agency: Transportation. Fast facts:. - MDOT's draft Public Participation Plan for the Statewide Transportation Plan (STIP) is available for public review and comment through Aug....
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

$110 million available for communities looking to improve transportation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — $110 million is up for grabs in cities and communities seeking improvements to their public transit systems. The Illinois Department of Transportation is leading this effort. The department will pick cities and areas based on the need, sense of urgency, and how important and impactful the...
Long Beach, WAchinookobserver.com

Long Beach: Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Long Beach will hold a public hearing to discuss the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan. Hearing to take place at the regular city council meeting of July 19, 2021 at or about 7:00 p.m. in Long Beach Council Chambers at 115 Bolstad Ave W. Long Beach, WA 98631 All written and oral comment will be considered. Please contact City Hall, 360-642-4421, should you need special accommodations. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Traffickttn.com

Commission approves Fiscal Year 2022-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY2022-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). It includes transportation projects for July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026. The STIP is the Missouri Department of Transportation’s list of 1,434 highway and bridge projects that are planned by state and regional agencies....
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Transportation program report to be considered Monday

A Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction project scheduled for 2025 will be on the Transportation Improvement Program draft report that will go before the Rapid City Council Monday. City long-range planner Kip Harrington said the project will cost about $14 million to reconstruct the road from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard....

Comments / 0

Community Policy