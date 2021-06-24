Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Resumes rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregorius (elbow) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports. Gregorius has recently been working in the batting cage, and he will return to game action for the first time since June 10. The 31-year-old has been dealing with CPPD, which is a form of arthritis caused by calcium crystal deposits that is treatable with anti-inflammatory medication. He appeared close to a return prior to his recent shutdown, but it's not yet clear how many rehab games he'll require before being able to rejoin the Phillies.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didi Gregorius
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Rehab#Arthritis#Triple A Lehigh Valley#Cppd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Didi Gregorius sitting on Sunday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Didi Gregorius is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gregorius is being replaced at shortstop by Ronald Torreyes against Padres starter Blake Snell. In 136 plate appearances this season, Gregorius has a .232 batting average with a .664 OPS,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius returns from Phillies’ injured list

NBC Sports Philadelphia reports the Philadelphia Phillies are activating shortstop Didi Gregorius from the injured list. To make room for Gregorius on the roster, the Phillies optioned infielder Nick Maton to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. MLB Trade Rumors reports the former New York Yankees shortstop spent almost two months on the...
MLBThe Good Phight

Phillies MLR 6/29/21: Jhailyn Ortiz shows off his power, Didi Gregorius inches closer to reinstatement

Cristopher Sanchez - 3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, HR, 5 GB, 1 FB. This game was not one for the highlight reel. Sanchez, Jakob Hernandez, Brady Lail and Damon Jones combined for the 11 hits and 12 runs. Ryan Cordell hit his 11th homer if you are into that. Didi Gregorius once again with a multi-hit game in another rehab start. I’d imagine he is very close to being reinstated from the IL.
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Back to Full Strength in Lineup as Gregorius Returns

Sunday, May 9. That was the last time the Phillies featured a lineup that featured all eight offensive starters. That day Didi Gregorius left the game early. Though he did not hit the injured list until May 18, he missed most of the time in between before the Phillies made the move.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Watch: Didi Gregorius crushes home run in return

In his first game back from injury, Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius didn’t waste any time getting comfortable. He took Chris Paddack’s 86 mph changeup for a ride into the right field stands at Citizens Bank Park. One pitch earlier, Paddack just missed with an 85 mph changeup low and away. This time it caught just a little bit too much of the zone and Sir Didi took advantage.
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: Strange-sounding elbow ailment very real for Didi Gregorius

PHILADELPHIA — If ever there was a medical condition that sounded unreal, it would be the thing that has haunted Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius for the last several weeks, one with a name actually containing the word "pseudo" within it. But Gregorius doesn't really care what they call the condition...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Phillies adjust on fly to defeat Red Sox

Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run home run and six Philadelphia Phillies pitchers scrambled to deliver a 5-4 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Brandon Kintzler threw 13 pitches and allowed a solo home run in a surprise spot start after Aaron Nola, infielder Alec Bohm and relievers Connor Brogdon and Bailey Falter all landed on the COVID-related injured list earlier Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Rehabbing at Triple-A

Anderson (COVID-19 list) made his third rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, tossing 65 pitches (40 strikes) while working three innings and surrendering four earned runs on six hits, no walks and six strikeouts. Anderson hasn't pitched for the Phillies since May 31 after being placed on the...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Lands on IL

The Phillies placed Herrera on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left ankle tendinitis, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Herrera will be eligible to return July 20 against the Yankees, but it's unclear whether he'll require a more extended stay on the IL. The outfielder has hit just .211 in his last 10 games and hasn't drawn a walk in that span. JD Hammer was recalled in a corresponding move.
MLBBoston Globe

Phillies crush Red Sox with eight-run eighth inning

Over the past two weeks, the Red Sox had gotten used to tight games and slim margins. Seven of their past 11 games had been decided by one run. They were in the middle of another razor-thin matchup Saturday against Philadelphia, down 3-2 in the eighth inning, until the Phillies decided to blow the doors open. Philadelphia scored eight runs in the eighth inning to win, 11-2, sending the Red Sox to their third loss in four games.
MLBThe Good Phight

That’s more like it: Phillies 11, Red Sox 2

Last night was a mirage, a fantasy. It never happened and the Phillies began this series by putting a hurt on the Bos— Ok, no, last night really did happen, but instead of rolling over and playing dead, the Phillies used a huge 8th inning to shellack the Red Sox bullpen and take a game that got uncomfortable at the end, but still ended in victory. It was much needed as the look to grab a .500 record before the All-Star break.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Red Sox: Phils Enter All-Star Break on a High After Losing Aaron Nola

Phillies enter All-Star break on a high after improbable series win in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What a way to end an uneven first half. The undermanned Phillies, who placed scheduled starter Aaron Nola, third baseman Alec Bohm and two relievers on the COVID injured list Sunday morning, pulled off a series win on the road over the team with the best record in the American League to head into the All-Star break.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Aaron Nola, Alec Bohm Among 4 Phillies Placed on COVID Injured List

Phillies place 4 players on COVID IL, including Aaron Nola originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies placed four players on the COVID-related injured list Sunday morning, 2½ hours before their final game of the first half. Aaron Nola, Alec Bohm, Bailey Falter and Connor Brogdon all went on...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Brandon Kintzler: No-decision as opener

Kintzler didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox after allowing one run on one hit across one inning. As expected, Kintzler worked as the opening pitcher Sunday and faced the first four batters of the game, retiring the side in order and departing the contest after allowing a Xander Bogaerts home run to begin the second frame. Kintzler, who owns a 7.61 ERA on the season, will move back to the bullpen following the All-Star break.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Recalled and may start

Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday and could start against the Red Sox, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Sanchez was recalled after four Philadelphia pitchers were placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Among those players was Aaron Nola, who was scheduled to start Sunday. Though no plans have been made official by the team, Sanchez served as a starter for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and is on regular rest. He's posted a 4.46 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in the minors this season, while also managing a 44:26 K:BB across 38.1 innings.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy