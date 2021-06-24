NBA Playoffs: WCF Game 3 Suns-Clippers | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 202)

NBA Playoffs: WCF Game Three Suns & Clippers – Ep. 202. The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new daily episode to preview the NBA Playoffs game three between the Suns and Clippers. Dan Titus and Munaf Manji also recap game one of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Hawks and Bucks. The guys give their thoughts and takeaways from game one and is it time to accept Trae Young as a superstar? In addition, the guys discuss game three between the Suns and Clippers and how they see it playing out. Furthermore, Dan and Munaf give their best bets and go to the prop shop for the game tonight.