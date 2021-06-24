Gretchen Wilson Was ‘Very Frustrated’ With a Couple of Songs While Making Her ‘Here for the Party’ Album

For many in attendance at Faye Webster’s record release show at Brooklyn’s Union Pool last week, it marked the first concert at an indoor venue in more than a year. But any potential nerves were quelled by the 23-year-old Atlanta artist’s off-the-cuff energy, and it only took a few minutes for everyone to feel as if they had crashed an intimate backyard gathering. The stage was decked with props designed by Webster’s brother and a series of champagne bottles customized by her mother. At one point early in the show, Webster announced that a friend was calling her. “Probably trying to get in,” she deadpanned, and a part of me expected her to take the call right there on stage. Her set, meanwhile, was bookended with loving speeches from her father, who introduced her in a sharp blazer, and her boyfriend, Booth, who presented her with a cake and told the crowd there were cupcakes in the back for those who wished to indulge.