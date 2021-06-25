Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

About the City of St. Louis Park's Westwood Hills Nature Center

Terry Davis
Terry Davis
 16 days ago

SAINT LOUIS, MN — The Westwood Hills Nature Center is a nature area inside the St. Louis park complex. Located at 8300 W Franklin Ave, it is a 160-acre wide natural area that contains swamps, woods and prairie. It is home to many animals including mink, fox, deer, turtles and owls. It also has a recreation area and opens throughout the year and seasons.

There are programs held by Westwood naturalists throughout the year, including activities for visitors that provide education and appreciation of the natural world around us. There are school field trips, summer camps for children, scout programs and even birthday parties. There is also a playground area that is temporarily closed for reconstruction.

The Nature Center is open every day from sunrise to sunset without any admission fee. There is an Interpretive Center building that will open year-round, except for holidays. The Interpretive Center building is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m on Monday to Friday, and from noon to 5:00 p.m on Saturday and Sunday.

For this year, the Interpretive Center will be closed on July 4, September 4 to 6, October 24, November 11, November 25 and December 25.

The management forbids the visitor to bring dogs and other pets, pick or collect any kind of plants or animals, feed the wild animals, bring or consume alcoholic beverages, ride bicycles trails and release or relocate any wild animals. These are for the good of Westwood's natural habitats.

For more information about the Nature Center, follow Westwood Hills Nature Center on Facebook at ttps://www.facebook.com/WestwoodHillsNatureCenter/.

See the trail map of the Nature Center at https://services.slpgis.org/AGO/Gallery/whnctrailmap.pdf.

See the activities and programs held in the Nature Center at https://www.stlouispark.org/government/departments-divisions/parks-rec/westwood-hills-nature-center/activities.

