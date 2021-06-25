Join Better Futures and help make an impact!

Hannah Busing/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Better Futures is a supportive community dedicated to rebuild lives through housing, jobs, health and coaching that gives men the skills they need to succeed. However, to succeed, it also takes an integration and community-supported model that provides men the support they need to start rebuilding their lives.

Better Futures believe that mass incarceration, homelessness and untreated mental and physical health are a serious public health crisis. Their integrated-care model focuses on a core of services designed to help men heal from his trauma. This model has proven to be successful in creating changes and transforming lives in communities.

So, how can you help them? Here are some approaches you can do:

1. Encourage public support

Encourage your state elected officials to support an integrated health care models for adults, primarily minority men, with histories of mental illness, substance abuse, homelessness, incarceration and unemployment.

2. Support long-term community health

You can help incarceration in Minnesota by supporting these acts:

Include individuals in the community on felony probation/parole.

Reduce the use of mandatory-minimum sentencing for technical violations.

Reduce the use of revocations due to technical violations.

Restructure mandatory child-support for individuals released from incarceration.

Provide crime-free lease addendum exemptions for individuals engaged in 're-entry' services.

3. Support Better Futures Minnesota

You can also help by shopping at Better Futures' Reuse Warehouse, hiring a work crew for our on-site services and donating your appliances.

When you support Better Futures, you are also helping protecting Minnesota's environment while giving men the opportunity they need to become productive citizens, fathers, employees and neighbors.

