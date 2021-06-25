Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Fresh Energy and MISO to collaborate in long-term planning for future-proof electric system

Posted by 
Terry Davis
Terry Davis
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Ntl5_0aeuPemE00
Gilbert Nathaniel Salim/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Fresh Energy is working to ensure that Minnesota develops a future-proof electric system capable of handling extreme weather, rising demand from beneficial electrification and a high-renewable electricity supply. At the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, certain critical components of this activity are done in conjunction with regional partners (MISO).

MISO, as the institution in charge of electric transmission in the region, plays a crucial role in decarbonizing local electric system. Minnesotans and everyone else in MISO's energy market require MISO to approve significant new transmission capacity to integrate and distribute renewable energy across the area, as well as to alleviate other grid-related reliability challenges.

Governor Walz, together with the governors of Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois, issued MISO a letter of encouragement in early June. Their letter praised and encouraged MISO's Long Range Transmission Planning (LRTP) initiative, which was launched last October.

MISO is entrusted with forecasting and preparing for the region's transmission future, in addition to operating the electric transmission grid and regulating the wholesale electricity market over a broad footprint that runs from Manitoba to Mississippi.

MISO's job is to objectively forecast what the grid will look like in the next 20 years, plan the lines and decide how costs will be split. MISO must submit its work to stakeholders, including organizations like Fresh Energy, for review along the process, asking and responding to feedback at each critical step.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) formed Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs) like MISO in response to a history of market power abuse and inadequate coordination between diverse transmission owners. The Federal Electricity Regulatory Commission (FERC) has pushed electric firms to join RTOs in an effort to create more open, integrated, and efficient grids so that our energy is as cheap and reliable as feasible.

There is an immediate need for new transmission. It is influenced by both current concerns and what is needed to support a changing future.

Currently, transmission capacity is restricted. MISO's transmission capacity is now constrained in important places, limiting the ability to move electricity. This was stated in its report on the Arctic Event of February 2021, which resulted in emergency load reductions (rolling blackouts) in Arkansas, Louisiana, Illinois, and Texas.

MISO came to the conclusion that transmission is critical for getting electricity from where it is generated to where it is most required. During the Arctic Event, the MISO region had ample supply, but transmission constraints limited the capacity to transport energy to the exact places where it was needed.

This means that, despite having enough electricity throughout the crisis, MISO was unable to deliver the energy to where it was needed.

Extreme weather occurrences are becoming more common. Emergency situations are projected to become increasingly common as climate change fuels more intense weather. However, transmission problems are not always caused by an emergency.

Plans to add substantial amounts of low-cost wind and solar also drive the need for greater transmission since the sun shines brighter in some places and the wind blows stronger in others—at different times across MISO's vast geographic spread.

In a nutshell, MISO is hearing a lot from those trying to stymie or derail LTRP, but not enough from its numerous supporters. As Governors Walz, Whitmer, Pritzker and Evers noted in their letter this week, MISO is deserving of our praise and support as it continues to work on this ambitious and essential initiative.

MISO will require the cooperation of stakeholders like Fresh Energy and our partners to ensure that LRTP moves forward based on the best available data and procedures as it attempts to defend its reputation as "the most dependable, value-creating RTO." Fresh Energy and MISO aim to report by the end of this year or early in 2022 that several LRTP transmission projects have been approved and are on their way to construction.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Terry Davis

Terry Davis

Minneapolis, MN
94
Followers
104
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Local reporter and blogger in MN

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Minneapolis, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Louisiana State
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Energy#Renewable Energy#Electricity#Miso#Fresh Energy#Minnesotans#Miso#Lrtp#Ferc#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

India’s NTPC & ONGC Plan To Partner For Offshore Wind Energy Projects

Two public sector giants in India’s energy sector have come together to set up offshore wind energy projects. According to media reports, power generation company NTPC Limited and oil and gas exploration company ONGC Limited have announced a partnership to set up offshore wind energy projects. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding last year. The partnership agreement also covers other clean energy sectors like storage and e-mobility.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Seeks Public Feedback to Define Inadequate Electric Service Areas

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), and the Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) released a Request for Information (RFI) to seek stakeholder input on factors to consider in relation to defining “an area where there is inadequate electric service,” which will inform future eligibility criteria for WPTO’s Hydroelectric Production Incentive Program.
Hereford, TXabc7amarillo.com

New energy substation investment in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas — Over the last few years, Xcel Energy has invested billions into the region’s power grid. Their latest investment is a $23.5 million substation project south of Hereford. Steel has gone up at the Tierra Blanca Substation just south of an existing one in Hereford, but the two...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Energy Storage Boom Drives Vanadium Use In Long-Duration Battery Applications: Vanitec

While the majority of current vanadium demand remains underwritten by the steel industry, as an additive to strengthen various grades of steel, a growing segment for vanadium demand is opening up for its use in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) - large-scale, long-duration battery storage systems, which are aimed at supporting large, utility and commercial-scale renewable energy projects.
Energy IndustryVacaville Reporter

DOE seeks public input on clean-energy technologies

U.S. Department of Energy officials on Thursday announced that they are seeking public input about ideas surrounding clean-energy technologies as the nation transitions to a midcentury greenhouse gas-free economy. In a press release, the officials noted the ideas of an “energyshed” and energyshed management systems are new but wants the...
Energy IndustryTimes Union

Bid ON Energy Releases 7th Generation Commercial Electricity Technology That Brings The Future of Commercial Energy Choice To Businesses Across Deregulated States

LEWES, Del. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Bid ON Energy announced today the release of its latest software updating its powerful electricity and natural gas purchasing platform. With its platform and new generation technology, in addition to prospective customers being able to purchase energy directly from suppliers at lower rates, the technology now connects to all deregulated energy states local utilities.
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

Clean Energy Fuels Is Interesting, But CLNE Stock Is Not a Buy

Investors should avoid Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock for now. I say that despite the fact that the shares have positive catalysts, including backing from the Reddit crowd and an ESG-friendly business. Beyond those tenuous tailwinds, there are obvious signs that Clean Energy Fuels isn’t trending up. In fact, there...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Renewable Energy Market is Going to Boom | Alstom, ABB, Enel Green Power

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Renewable Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Renewable Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Renewable Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Renewable Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy Industryaithority.com

Cyxtera Selects NextEra Energy Resources As Preferred Supplier Of Green Energy To Help Accelerate Sustainability Initiatives

NextEra Energy Resources will enhance Cyxtera’s sustainability efforts by supporting renewable energy initiatives across North American footprint. NextEra Energy Resources has committed $20 million in the Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC) PIPE offering to close concurrently with the Cyxtera-SVAC merger. Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and...
eenews.net

Largest grid operator advances overhaul of FERC market rule

The operator of the bulk power grid across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest is proposing to revamp controversial market rules — a change that could empower states to reshape energy policies to address climate goals. The updated rules by PJM Interconnection LLC were approved by the grid operator's board...
Energy Industryeenews.net

What coal's comeback means for emissions, energy markets

For the coal industry, it's time to party like it's 2011. Coal generation across the world is surging, and suppliers are enjoying some of the highest prices in a decade. The question for both the planet and the industry: How long will the party last?. This year's rally is being...
TechRepublic

2 types of green energy projects growing in 2021: Wind and solar energy tech can help the planet

With all of the extreme weather and natural disasters increasing around the globe, these and other green initiatives are taking off in an effort to reduce harm to Earth. Many green initiatives have been launched this year in an effort to reduce and reverse damage to the environment. It's estimated that renewables account for 70% of new U.S. electricity generating capacity in 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Introduces First Tech Development Initiative To Radically Boost Performance Of Future Electric Systems

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) ("Hillcrest'' or the "Company"), a clean tech innovation and e-mobility development company, is pleased to announce it is developing a next-generation High Efficiency Inverter (HEI) designed to significantly improve the energy and power efficiencies of future Electric Vehicle (EV) powertrains and other e-mobility and motorized applications, as well as charging stations and power generation systems.
Energy Industrywshu.org

SUNY System Retirement Plan Considering Reinvestment In Clean Energy

The State University of New York will consider retirement plan options that divest from fossil fuels and reinvest in clean energy. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras has announced plans to study new investment options for employees’ retirement plans that will include more companies committed to renewable energy and social responsibility. Malatras...
Maui County, HIthemolokaidispatch.com

Planning for Molokai’s Energy Future

We must go slow, to move fast. This proverb is true for Molokai’s renewable energy needs. In 2017, Hawaiian Electric Companies (HECO) revealed a statewide plan including Molokai for 100 percent renewable energy by 2020. However, Molokai is not even close to the goal. Molokai has an abundance of rooftop solar, but customer options for roof top solar are limited due to technical limitation with the grid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy