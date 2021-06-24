Cancel
Jupiter, FL

Dockside service for 'Lucky Shuckers' with boats

By T.A. Walker
WPTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, locals are likely familiar with the lineup of bars and restaurants at Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street. But, they may not realize that The Tacklebox now offers dockside service for lucky shuckers with boats, extending its service beyond beachcombers and landlubbers. The boutique seafood market offers chef-inspired sandwiches, salads, and poke bowls to pair with ready-to-drink cocktails, beer, and its signature blonde ale and peach cider – delivered right to your boat.

www.wptv.com
