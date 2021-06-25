Get to know Minnesota Humanities Center

Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Humanities Center

Terry Davis
Terry Davis
Timon Studler/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Who defines the larger narrative about our state's identity, culture and history is riddled with inequity. The Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) assists in amplifying stories and views that add to the conversation's breadth.

These stories have the capacity to change student-teacher relationships, student comprehension of American Indian rights and history, water conservation issues, Veteran support and much more.

By promoting the humanities and supporting communal decision-making in public life, MHC enhances the world. They work with individuals, producers, academics and organizations to help them develop a robust, inclusive and connected society. They increase educational engagement by recognizing and respecting the diversity of expression and brilliance found throughout all groups.

Minnesota Programming

MHC has been building strong relationships and collaborating with many groups to develop rich content that reflects a variety of perspectives for than 50 years. Every year, MHC engages thousands of Minnesotans through the following programs:

  • Education continues the heritage of working with educators to promote more inclusive and equitable classrooms through materials and workshops.
  • Native Nations of Minnesota honors the stories of Dakota and Ojibwe people through an award-winning exhibit and interactive experiences that examine the state's history.
  • Veterans' Voices uses storytelling, workshops and awards to bring the perspectives of military veterans to a wider audience.
  • We Are Water MN, a touring exhibition that looks at the physical, spiritual and environmental roles that water plays in our lives.
  • Community Connections, that includes public events and opportunities that use unique and engaging forms to explore the humanities.

Grantmaking

The Minnesota Humanities Council administers grant funds appropriated by the Minnesota Legislature to promote the outstanding humanities work of individuals, NGOs, schools and collectives throughout the state. MHC has provided $650,000 for more than 100 projects through competitive processes over the last ten years, assisting in the development of stronger communities throughout the state.

Omaha Public Schools (OPS)

Since 2008, MHC has had an ongoing educational partnership with OPS. MHC has developed in-depth programming that improves student success through developing relationships among educators, parents, communities and students, thanks to the generosity of a benefactor. Their work in Omaha contributes to our overall education plan, which leads to brighter futures for all children, regardless of where they live.

MHC is leading the way in terms of leadership, programs and grantmaking. Breakthrough thinking about public education, how to be a scholar, how to work with indigenous communities and how to be an ethical grantmaker are all possible thanks to the care and attention given to absent narratives.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

