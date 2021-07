Working at a place like Food Matters, food is never far from my mind. I’m often thinking about my next meal or snack and, while I eat a healthy, varied diet, I have been known to overeat. What can I say? I love food that much! For me, there’s nothing nicer than coming home to cook a big, flavorful dinner - but then comes the overeating. Soon I wonder, did I really need all that food right before bed, or was it time to change my eating habits?