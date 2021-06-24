Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Rude Behavior at Work Not an Epidemic, UCF Study Shows

ucf.edu
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRude behavior at work has come to be expected, like donuts in the breakroom. Two decades of research on employee relationships shows that 98 percent of employees experience rude behavior at work, but now a new study suggests a large majority of workplace relationships are not characterized by rudeness. Isolated incidents of rude behavior at work, although somewhat common, do not point to widespread incivility between employees and their colleagues, according to a new UCF study.

www.ucf.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
University, FL
Orlando, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Rudeness#Study Groups#Ucf#Employees#Ph D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
Related
Kidsfox13news.com

Spanking worsens children’s behavior, study finds

LOS ANGELES - A new study found that corporal punishment, like spanking, doesn’t yield positive results in a child’s behavior and could in fact inflict real harm. The findings were published Monday in The Lancet after researchers looked at 69 previous studies from several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Colombia, Greece, Japan, Switzerland, and Turkey. Some results showed a mix of negative and positive outcomes of parents using corporal punishment, but most showed a negative impact of the disciplinary action.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Behavioral, Biological Links Studied in Eating Disorders

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Body mass index seems to modulate prediction error and food intake control circuitry in the brain in individuals with eating disorders, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guido K.W. Frank, M.D., from the University of California at San...
PsychologyNeuroscience News

The Outsized Impacts of Rudeness in the Workplace

Summary: Rudeness in the workplace boosts negative emotions, narrowing workers’ perceptions and incurring biases in judgment. Rude behavior is a common form of insensitive and disrespectful conduct that harms employees’ performance in the workplace. In a new study, researchers examined the impact of rude behavior on how individuals make critical decisions. The study found that in certain situations, these behaviors can have deadly consequences.
Philadelphia, PANews-Medical.net

Study examines link between children's temperament and eating behaviors, obesity

Children who eat slower are less likely to be extroverted and impulsive, according to a new study co-led by the University at Buffalo and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The research, which sought to uncover the relationship between temperament and eating behaviors in early childhood, also found that kids who were highly responsive to external food cues (the urge to eat when food is seen, smelled or tasted) were more likely to experience frustration and discomfort and have difficulties self-soothing.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study shows behavioral and physiological impacts from COVID-19 infection can last over 79 days

Analysis of resting heart rate, activity, and sleep patterns, show infected individuals experienced delayed recovery and persistent negative impacts following COVID-19 infection. SARS-CoV-2. Image Credit: Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock.com. Adapting health assessments with modern technology. With the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have focused on the symptomatic changes that patients experience...
knau.org

U Of A Study To Focus On Influence Of Smoker Support Networks On Quitting Behaviors

A new study at the University of Arizona will examine whether former smokers can influence active smokers to quit by creating a “reach out and help” intervention strategy. Previous research shows personal support networks and social environments have strong influence on smoking and quitting behaviors. The five-year, 3 million dollar grant is funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year. More than 50% of those who quit relapse within the first year.
Pharmaceuticalsskepchick.org

Study: Vaccine Lotteries Don’t Work?!

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Last month I made a video about increasingly bonkers author Naomi Wolf hosting an anti-vaccine potluck after being banned from Twitter. Well, I have a few important updates to that! First, the Juneteenth potluck and rally was, sadly, cancelled due to a “scheduling conflict.” I guess Wolf got a better offer to host an anti-time travel rally in a local San Francisco dog park.
Florida StateEurekAlert

UCF study finds smaller turtles are nesting on Florida beaches

ORLANDO, July 8, 2021 - A new University of Central Florida study indicates that smaller loggerhead and green sea turtles are nesting on Florida beaches than in the past; however, researchers aren't sure why. The findings, published this month in the journal Ecosphere, give clues to the status of the...
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

UC’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions Initiative releases report on systemwide efforts to increase number of Latinx students, ways to strengthen outcomes

The University of California’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Initiative recently released a report titled “La Lucha Sigue: The University of California’s Role as a Hispanic-Serving Research Institution System.” With an eye on the Latinx communities’ future in-state growth and vital contributions to California’s economy, the HSI Initiative gives UC leaders a window into the Latinx student experience, while highlighting California’s looming economic challenges.
CharitiesCornell University

NSF funds work on flagging bad online behavior

In classical Greek theater, the chorus served a specific purpose: to explain and comment on the particular moral issue being dramatized on stage. These days, the “Greek chorus” – in the form of commenters on social media – can sometimes overshadow the “play” itself with an overabundance of zeal, mean-spiritedness and hubris.
WorkoutsWNYT

Study: Yoga may reduce work-related stress

Whether you're at home or back at the office, you may have to deal with work-related stress. If you're stressed, you may want to try yoga. Researchers looked at the effects of several relaxation techniques on nearly 700 health care workers. They found people who did yoga reported the greatest...
Austin, TXsciencecodex.com

Childhood lead exposure may adversely affect adults' personalities

AUSTIN, Texas -- Lead exposure in childhood may lead to less mature and less healthy personalities in adulthood, according to a new study lead by psychology researchers at The University of Texas at Austin. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, sampled more than 1.5...
Amherst, MAumass.edu

Receive Free Group Therapy as Part of the Mapping Aspects of Psychotherapy in Dialectical Behavior Therapy Research Study

The Mapping Aspects of Psychotherapy in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (MAPDBT) research study is recruiting volunteers to participate in group therapy. The goal of the study is to compare how different parts of evidence-based group therapy may improve emotional functioning among people who struggle to manage their emotions and have self-destructive behaviors. Participants will receive six weeks of free group therapy. Although these group interventions are based on evidence-based care, they are experimental as researchers cannot predict how six weeks of each separate group will affect participants’ symptoms.
Relationship AdviceHolland Sentinel

Employment Expertise: Coping with workplace stress

Everyone experiences some amount of stress in the workplace. According to the American Institute of Stress, 83% of workers in the United States reported dealing with workplace stress. While stress is unavoidable and sometimes even helpful, chronic stress can harm your health and work performance. Fortunately, there are coping strategies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy