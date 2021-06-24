Tribeca 2021: ‘Waves’ Film Review

Heading home during a heavy rainstorm, Glen’s car breaks down. He spots a house nearby and finds help from a chummy yet odd middle-aged man, Arthur, and his much younger wife, Cyndi. After a couple drinks and a warm shower, Arthur makes Glen an offer he cannot believe he is making, but ultimately agrees to. Back home, in the same city, a beautiful, young woman, Katie, is beginning to feel the burden of a secret romantic relationship that keeps her out of sight and stuck at home. And finally, Shannon starts a job at an unremarkable research facility, helping carry out an experiment, which soon plants a seed of doubt in her mind about what good it really is doing. As strange as it may sound, all three of these people are connected and they all lead back to the same person. How are all three of these seemingly unrelated stories connected?