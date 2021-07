Script tour in Bulgaria. Despite the fact that the exit polls gave the conservative Boyko Borisov the winner of the elections on Sunday, this Monday, the Central Electoral Commission has declared his rival from the anti-system party There Is Such a People (ITN), the singer-songwriter Slavi Trifonov, as winner of the elections with 99% of ballots counted. The Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party, of former Prime Minister Borisov, would have obtained 23.6% of the votes while Trifonov would have reached 23.9% of the support. Given these results, it is foreseeable that the poorest country in the European Union will remain unstable, according to experts.