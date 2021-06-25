Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matt Hancock posted on Instagram about ‘working with brilliant women’ hours before affair allegations emerged

By Greg Evans
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgQZ9_0aeti3w800

As more and more details and reactions emerge in response to a report that Matt Hancock allegedly had an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo, a rather poorly timed Instagram post from the health secretary has come to light.

Hours before The Sun newspaper broke the story of Hancock apparently kissing Coladangelo in Whitehall, the minister shared a post on his Instagram Stories advertising for more women to get involved in the Conservative party.

The post read: “I work alongside some brilliant women. If you’re a woman who wants to get involved in politics swipe up.” The link sends you a page of the Tory party website , aimed at women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGjLP_0aeti3w800

Needless to say, the time timing of this post could not have been worse for Hancock especially when using phrasing like “I work alongside some brilliant women.”

Hancock’s Instagram stories would not usually be the source of much interest but this post has now been shared widely on social media, given it coinciding with the affair allegations.

At around 9 AM on Friday morning, the post appears to have been deleted from Hancock’s Instagram.

Coladangelo, who is married to Oliver Tress , the founder of Oliver Bonas, was hired last year as Britain began to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The two reportedly met at Oxford University in the early 2000s. The 42-year-old MP married his wife Martha Hoyer Miller in 2006. They have three children together.

The CCTV image of Hancock kissing Coladangelo reportedly happened on 6th May, when strict coronavirus restrictions were still in place.

The Labour party have called for an inquiry into the matter while Hancock himself has apologised for breaching social distancing guidance and asked for privacy for his family.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#The Affair#Uk#Sun#Instagram Stories#Oxford University#The Labour Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
Country
U.K.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock resigns: These are the questions still left to answer

Matt Hancock resigned as health secretary at the weekend, but there are still questions swirling around the scandal. Here are the main ones that need answering.Did Matt Hancock break email rules?One of the claims against Hancock was that he had been using a private email account to conduct government business. This is bad for two reasons: firstly, it makes it harder to enforce freedom of information and data protection rules, which are vital for scrutinising whether the government has been acting appropriately. Secondly, it is a potential security risk and potentially leaves the door open to hackers and foreign intelligence...
PoliticsTelegraph

The odds are against a Cabinet comeback for Matt Hancock

Were I in a position to offer the Conservative back bench politician Matt Hancock advice, it would be this: don’t wait by your phone during the next cabinet reshuffle. It’s tempting for any minister in the process of leaving office to grasp at any straw available, any word of encouragement from the prime minister, to believe that this is not the end, that a Lazarus-like comeback might yet be possible. Hancock, after all, is only 42; it’s a strange political system that consigns someone so young to the political scrapheap. Think of what he still has to offer public life!
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

The 9 best pop culture memes about the Matt Hancock scandal

Following the news of Matt Hancock’s affair with an aide and his subsequent resignation over the weekend, the internet has erupted with memes and videos parodying the story.The former health secretary dramatically quit on Saturday 26 June and admitted to breaking Covid rules with Gina Coladangelo, an old friend from Oxford University, after a CCTV recording showed the pair kissing in his Whitehall office.He announced his resignation in front of a large bush. Many social media users have drawn comparisons between the setting of the video and a much-memified scene in The Simpsons in which Homer backs into the...
U.K.Telegraph

Boris Johnson suggests he sacked Matt Hancock

Boris Johnson on Monday appeared to claim he forced out Matt Hancock, despite his press team briefing that the former health secretary quit of his own accord. Downing Street told reporters Mr Hancock had not been pressured to go after he resigned following revelations that he was having an affair with an aide.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Sajid Javid says camera that caught Matt Hancock’s affair has been ‘disabled’

Boris Johnson’s new health secretary Sajid Javid has said the camera that caught Matt Hancock kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo has now been disabled.“I haven’t disabled the camera that you are talking about but it has been disabled by the department,” said Mr Hancock’s replacement on a visit to to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday.“For security it’s just common sense. I don’t think as a general rule there should be cameras in the secretary of state’s office.”Mr Javid added: “I’ve never known that in the other five departments that I’ve run, and I’m not really sure why there was...
U.K.The Independent

The Hancock affair shines a light on the Tories’ unpaid advisers

If what’s being called the Hancock scandal might have one last benefit it is the light it shines on the various boards that, supposedly, oversee the work of government departments and seek to challenge ministers. Some, no doubt, provide the kind of insightful advice, perspective and robust criticism that so many ministers really do need.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Hancock affair: PM has ‘serious questions’ to answer, says Labour

Boris Johnson still has “huge questions to answer” in the aftermath of Matt Hancock’s resignation over his affair with a friend and paid adviser, Labour has said, as the government was urged to launch an investigation into a “potential abuse of public money”. Downing Street was struggling to contain the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock’s affair came up on doorstep in Batley and Spen by-election, Tory chair says

Matt Hancock's affair with an aide came up on the doorstep in the Batley and Spen by-election, the chair of the Conservative party has said.Amanda Milling said the scandal was among issues raised by voters, after Labour retained the West Yorkshire consituency by just 300 votes.But she refused to be drawn on whether Boris Johnson's handling of the situation – which at first saw him dismiss the matter as ‘closed’ – had gone down badly in the seat."It was something that came up on the doorstep, I have to be honest about that," she told Sky News on Friday morning...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM under fire as No 10 admits Matt Hancock used private emails for government work

Boris Johnson is still facing questions over Matt Hancock’s conduct in office following the former health secretary’s decision to step down last week over his office affair.Downing Street has admitted that Mr Hancock and his deputy, health minister Lord Bethell, did use private emails for government work, despite previously suggesting that the two ministers had not done so.Meanwhile, Lord Bob Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, said the rules for hiring non-executive directors to government departments needed to be changed in light of the “sorry saga” with Mr Hancock.Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Mr Hancock should have declared his intimate relationship with non-executive director Gina Coladangelo, who had “scrutiny” powers at his department. Read More Leave Matt Hancock’s wife alone – she didn’t ask for any of thisProfessor Chris Whitty grabbed by ‘thugs’ in London park as video investigated by policeMatt Hancock ‘has left wife for aide Gina Coladangelo’
U.K.BBC

Matt Hancock resignation: Boris Johnson defends his actions

Boris Johnson has defended his actions following Matt Hancock's resignation as health secretary over breaking social distancing guidelines with a colleague. Asked why he hadn't sacked Mr Hancock, the PM replied: "I read the story on Friday and by Saturday we had a new health secretary." The prime minister says...
U.K.The Guardian

Matt Hancock’s downfall

When Britain awoke on Friday morning to tabloid pictures of the health secretary, Matt Hancock, in a ‘steamy clinch’ with a colleague, it was clear that his career hung by a thread. He had been a harsh critic of other prominent figures breaking lockdown rules, and here was what appeared to be a clear breach of his own social distancing guidelines. Later that day he was given the backing of the prime minister, who considered the matter closed. It was anything but.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

No 10 admits Matt Hancock did use private email for official work and refuses to say if rules were broken

Matt Hancock and his deputy did use private emails for official work, No 10 has admitted – while refusing to say if they complied with government rules.On Monday, Downing Street insisted the pair had not used personal accounts – despite leaked minutes suggesting otherwise – but it has backtracked 24 hours later.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was then asked if the former health secretary, and his deputy Lord Bethell, copied in all important information onto work accounts, as required.But he repeatedly ducked the question, saying only that all ministers are “aware of that guidance”.That official guidance states that all “substantive” government...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mirror

Doctors and bereaved families slam Matt Hancock for 'moral bankruptcy'

Doctors and bereaved families have slammed Matt Hancock’s “breathtaking hypocrisy”. Fury erupted after the Health Secretary was caught on camera breaking social distancing rules in May. Medics, and families who’ve lost loved ones to Covid, say Hancock’s resignation was “too little too late”. They slammed the disgraced Secretary of Health...
POTUSThe Guardian

Monday briefing: ‘Huge questions’ over Hancock affair

Top story: Johnson under pressure from Starmer and Tory MPs. Morning everyone. This is Martin Farrer bringing you Monday’s top stories. Sir Keir Starmer says the government still has “huge questions to answer” over Matt Hancock’s affair with his former aide Gina Coladangelo. As Downing Street struggles to contain the fallout from the scandal, the Labour leader stepped up the pressure on a number of key questions surrounding the scandal, including over how Hancock’s old university friend came to be appointed to a role paying up to £15,000 a year. Starmer said the government had to come clean about how Covid contracts were awarded when Hancock headed the Department of Health, in particular his use of private emails that bypassed disclosure rules when doing government business. Other questions included why Coladangelo was given a parliamentary pass by another health minister, and about how the CCTV images that led to Hancock’s downfall were leaked. Caroline Slocock, who founded the Civil Exchange thinktank, said she had “quite significant concerns” that the focus on Hancock’s breach of Covid rules had “let him off the hook” for “potentially an abuse of public money”.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock affair aide represented his department at meetings with Public Health England

The aide caught up in the Matt Hancock scandal was put forward to represent his department at meetings with Public Health England, it has been reported.Gina Coladangelo, a non-executive director at the health department, regularly attended advisory board sessions of the body despite having no clinical expertise.The revelation, first reported by the BBC, comes amid questions over Ms Coladangelo's appointment.Labour has called for the release of all documents regarding her being given the job as non-executive director – a role which included scrutinising and holding Mr Hancock to account.Ms Coladangelo and the health secretary both left their jobs at the...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock’s conduct was threat to security, justice secretary admits

Matt Hancock's conduct may have threatened the security of private government communications, the Justice Secretary has admitted.The former health secretary, who resigned over the weekend, is facing an investigation for allegedly using his private email account to conduct government business.Asked whether Mr Hancock's actions were a "huge security issue" that could potentially see hackers gain access to government communications, Robert Buckland told the BBC:"I agree, and that's why I think it's important that we use the systems that we are provided with." Ministers are supposed to use their secure government emails and telephones for work to avoid hackers and foreign...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Matt Hancock plans a COMEBACK: Friends say 'contrite' former minister is already looking to rebuild his career after quitting in disgrace as Health Secretary after his affair was exposed

Matt Hancock is plotting a political comeback this year, despite his dramatic resignation from the Cabinet for breaking his own Covid rules. Friends of the former health secretary say he hopes to ‘re-emerge’ in the coming months and begin the process of rebuilding his shattered political career. Mr Hancock has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy