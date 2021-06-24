Plant-Based Proteins

Beyond Meat is expanding into a whole new category with the highly anticipated release of its new Beyond Chicken Tenders. Beyond Meat has long been one of the leaders of the plant-based, faux beef movement, and now it looks poised to do the same for chicken. Available now at select restaurants across the U.S., the Beyond Chicken Tenders are a delicious alternative to real chicken. The tenders are made from entirely plant-based ingredients, including faba beans and peas. The faux meat tenders are then breaded to make them look, cook, and taste just like real chicken tenders. In addition to being vegan and vegetarian-friendly, the tenders are also packed with 14 grams of protein per serving and contain 40% less saturated fat than traditional foodservice chicken tenders.