On Friday, bidding will begin at a Sotheby’s auction that consists of a trove of letters, photographs and miscellaneous personal items that belonged to or were crafted by Sylvia Plath, the extraordinary midcentury American poet whose treatises on abject femininity have bewitched generations of writers. Some of the most noteworthy lots in the auction are Plath’s adoring love letters to her husband, fellow poet Ted Hughes, whose eventual affair with Assia Wevill catapulted Plath into abject despair. Plath has also alleged that Hughes was physically and emotionally abusive to her, but the letters up for sale carry none of these eventual sources of torment.