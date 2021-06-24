Cancel
Bussey, IA

Prep baseball: Sabers surge past Mohawks

By SCOTT JACKSON Courier senior sports writer
Ottumwa Courier
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUSSEY – It may not have been a seven-run deficit. It may not have featured an 11-run inning. Still, Thursday afternoon's Bluegrass Conference win over Moravia was sweet revenge for the Twin Cedars baseball team. Just over three weeks after seeing a 7-0 lead disappear in an instant in an 11-7 loss to the Mohawks at Fenton Field, the Sabers overcame a four-run deficit gradually turning the momentum around after a rough start to earn a 9-4 win in the first of two Bluegrass triumphs for the boys from Bussey.

www.ottumwacourier.com
